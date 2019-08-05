Anjor Dedicates Winning Streak To Mother

Bayelsa Queens’ forward, Anjor Mary, has attributed her match winning brace in the on going 2019 NWPL to her mum.

Anjor revealed during an interview with Tidesports that she promised her mum that she would score against Nasarawa Amazons on Thursday afternoon.

An elated Anjor Mary, who disclosed this, Friday, said that she dedicated her goals in the Week Two encounter of the Nigeria Women Premier League against AITEO Cup Champions Nasarawa Amazons to her mum,Mrs Lillian Anjor.

Her mum has been a great fan of her young daughter and has always supported her career even when most parents discouraged their girl child from playing professional football.

Anjor said that her mum called her before and after every match, a tradition that has come to stay since she signed her first professional contract three years ago. The 18 year-old forward said she promised her mum that she was going to score and was glad she did score a brace.

“My mum is my biggest fan and am happy I fulfilled my promise to her. She called me before the game and asked me to score for her and I did. It is a promise kept and I am fulfilled.

“Winning is the most important and that’s what the team wants as a whole. It’s important we keep the momentum so we can retain the title, she noted.

Anjor also earned the praise of the club President, Ebikimi Timitimi, who signed her from Osun Babes.