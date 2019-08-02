Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member

The Senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly and gubernatorial aspirtant in the November governorship election, Dino Malaye has said that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) will take over Kogi Government House.

The State is currently controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Speaking during a live television programme, Senator Melaye described the sitting chief secuirity officer of the state as the most unpopular governor in the history of Kogi, alleging that he is owing his deputy salaries for 22 months.

The Senator stated that whoever emerges as the standard bearer of the PDP will defeat Governor Bello in view of what he called insecurity and poor governance of the state.

According to Melaye, “As I speak with you, it is not about tribe or religion, Kogi people have gone through perilous times and vacillation. We have a governor that has completely destroyed the State.

“Few days ago the Kogi Deputy Governor was at the Villa to report his governor that for 22 months he has not been paid by the Governor. So when I started the fight for the civil servants in Kogi State that the Governor was not paying salaries, I was harassed, intimidated.

“Assassination attempts, incessant arrests and even frivolous charges here and there against me in court. But today you can see that a Governor that did not pay his deputy will definitely not pay the civil servants. So the magnitude and intensity of the satanic manifestations of Yahaya Bello in Kogi State will pave a way for anybody from PDP who emerges as the candidate of the party.

“The man is the most unpopular candidate in the history of Kogi State, corruption is so endemic than any time in our State’s history. Killings, insecurity is pervasive and I want to tell you that the coming election is about the people and I know the people are with Dino Melaye.”

On his chances of getting the PDP’s ticket, Senator Melaye pointed out that those saying he does not have what it takes to govern the state were myopic in their views, describing himself as popular and competent.

“I want to tell you that people may want to talk like that from a very myopic point of view. I also want to assure you that there has never been a politician from Kogi State that has cut across the three Senatorial Districts that is popular in every home in Kogi State like Dino Melaye.

The state has never produced anyone that has the competence, the wherewithal, the tenacity, and the political capital to be Governor of Kogi State than Dino Melaye,” he boasted.

By: Dennis Naku