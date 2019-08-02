Politics
Tribunal Sacks PDP Ondo Reps Member
Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal has nullified the election of a member of the House of Representatives, Ikengboju Gboluga, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, for allegedly having dual citizenship.
Gboluga was, in April, declared winner of the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
But the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate challenged the declaration on the grounds that Gboluga holds the United Kingdom citizenship in contradiction of the relevant laws of the country, particularly Section 66 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.
The section states that, “no person shall be qualified for election to the Senate or the House of Representatives if: (a) subject to the provisions of Section 28 of this constitution, he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a country other than Nigeria or, except in such cases as may be prescribed by the National Assembly, has made a declaration of allegiance to such a country.”
The tribunal ruled that the APC candidate, Albert Akintoye, who was the first runner-up, be declared winner of the election.
The tribunal concluded that the petitioner successfully proved that Gboluga is a citizen of the United Kingdom and is thus ineligible to run for political office in Nigeria.
The Ondo State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, in his reaction to the judgement, described it as a victory for the party and a boost to its chances in subsequent elections.
However, Gboluga’s counsel, Olumide Ogunje, said his client would appeal the judgement.
Gboluga, who has already been sworn in as a federal lawmaker, is expected to continue in office until the Court of Appeal or Supreme Court decides on the matter.
PDP’ll Take Over Kogi Govt, Melaye Boasts
The Senator representing Kogi West District in the National Assembly and gubernatorial aspirtant in the November governorship election, Dino Malaye has said that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) will take over Kogi Government House.
The State is currently controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.
Speaking during a live television programme, Senator Melaye described the sitting chief secuirity officer of the state as the most unpopular governor in the history of Kogi, alleging that he is owing his deputy salaries for 22 months.
The Senator stated that whoever emerges as the standard bearer of the PDP will defeat Governor Bello in view of what he called insecurity and poor governance of the state.
According to Melaye, “As I speak with you, it is not about tribe or religion, Kogi people have gone through perilous times and vacillation. We have a governor that has completely destroyed the State.
“Few days ago the Kogi Deputy Governor was at the Villa to report his governor that for 22 months he has not been paid by the Governor. So when I started the fight for the civil servants in Kogi State that the Governor was not paying salaries, I was harassed, intimidated.
“Assassination attempts, incessant arrests and even frivolous charges here and there against me in court. But today you can see that a Governor that did not pay his deputy will definitely not pay the civil servants. So the magnitude and intensity of the satanic manifestations of Yahaya Bello in Kogi State will pave a way for anybody from PDP who emerges as the candidate of the party.
“The man is the most unpopular candidate in the history of Kogi State, corruption is so endemic than any time in our State’s history. Killings, insecurity is pervasive and I want to tell you that the coming election is about the people and I know the people are with Dino Melaye.”
On his chances of getting the PDP’s ticket, Senator Melaye pointed out that those saying he does not have what it takes to govern the state were myopic in their views, describing himself as popular and competent.
“I want to tell you that people may want to talk like that from a very myopic point of view. I also want to assure you that there has never been a politician from Kogi State that has cut across the three Senatorial Districts that is popular in every home in Kogi State like Dino Melaye.
The state has never produced anyone that has the competence, the wherewithal, the tenacity, and the political capital to be Governor of Kogi State than Dino Melaye,” he boasted.
By: Dennis Naku
Ministerial List: Nominees Are Who Is Who In Corruption -Omokri
Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has criticized the 43 cleared ministerial nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the list as who is who in corruption.
Omokri stated this when spoke from London during a live national television programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.
This is as he said that President Buhari may have made a mistake for sending the list to the Senate when he should have forwarded same to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Omokri alleged that names like former Governors of Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa State, Chief Godswill Akpabio and Chief Timipre Sylva respectively were being prosecuted by the commission, wondering why such persons should be appointed ministers.
He said, “When I saw the list, my first impression was that the President may have mistakenly sent to the National Assembly a list that he was supposed to have sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution. I mean maybe he confused the list because it is obviously a list of who is who in corruption in the country.
“Look at the people on that list. For instance Chief Godswill Akpabio, it is obvious, the EFCC has the biggest corruption case ever against him of N108billion and I have evidence to that.
“The EFCC release statements by itself in 2015, 2016, you can google it. They (EFCC) grilled him (Akpabio). One of the statements said they seized a school from his wife. Another statement said he made a gift of N1.4billion to a bank.
“If I am lying I challenge Akpabio and the EFCC to sue me to court. These were findings that were released to the press by the EFCC. It is not just Akpabio. The list is who is who in corruption.
I will give you another example. Timipre Sylva is really funny.
“Timipre Sylva was prosecuted by the EFCC and when the EFCC was prosecuting him, they hired a consultant. The name of that consultant is Festus Keyamo. Festus Keyamo was actually the lawyer who prosecuted Timipre Sylva in his N19billion case with the commission, when the EFCC also seized 48 houses from him,” Omokri stated, even as he queried how Sylva and Keyamo would seat in the cabinet to decide the fate of the country.
“It is so funny that the man who prosecuted Timipre Sylva and the Timipre Sylva himself will seat in the federal executive council to decide the fate of Nigerians. Is that not funny? ”
By: Dennis Naku
Zamfara Assembly Suspends Council Chairman, District Head
Zamfara House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Ahmad Abubakar, for allegedly working against the state government’s directive on security matters.
Recall that Goernor Bello Matawalle initiated peace dialogue with bandits as part of measures to address security challenges facing the state.
Our source gathered that the governor also banned extra-judicial killings of Fulani herders or attacking them across the state.
The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya on Wednesday, July 31, at plenary following a petition sent to the assembly against the council chairman by six concerned citizens of Maradun local government area.
The petition was signed by Bello Abdullahi, Tsibiri district; Amiru Sa’idu, Kaya district; Musa Muhammad, Damaga/Gamagiwa district; Mu’awiya Sardauna, Faru district; Aliyu M-Sulaiman, Gora district and Bashiru Saleh, Gidangoga disrict.
The petitioners had accused the chairman of lack of concern for the peace efforts of government and failing to discharge his duties as chief security officer of the local government.
The speaker directed the clerk of the house, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayaro, to read the petition during the sitting.
Contributing to the matter, the majority leader, Alhaji Faruk Dosara, said apart from the petition, the assembly had also received various complaints against the council chairman over lingering security issues in the area.
Dosara who represents Maradun I constituency, alleged that the chairman was conniving with members of vigilante groups to chase away Fulani herders from Maradun, contrary to the state government’s directive to allow Fulani herders move freely in the state.
The majority leader further alleged that the action of the council chairman was responsible for the lingering security challenges in the local government area.
He, therefore, urged the house to suspend the council chairman and allow the vice chairman of the council to take over pending investigation into the matter.
After debate on the matter, the lawmakers unanimously agreed with the motion to suspend the council chairman.
The house has also suspended Abubakar Rafi, the district head of Boko West in Moriki Emirate, Zurmi local government area.
The district head was suspended after the lawmakers accepted the recommendations of its joint committee on public petitions, state security, local government and chieftaincy affairs.
The committee had investigated allegations made against the district head of confiscating the farmlands of his subjects.
The Assembly also reverted the upgrading of Bazai district to the status of emirate and that of district head of Talata Mafara as senior district head.
Ex-governor Abdul’aziz Yari had in May 2019 upgraded the district head of Bazai, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad to the status of emir, and the district head of Talata Mafara, Alhaji Mukhtar Kayaye to the status of senior district head.
The speaker said: “With this development, the emir of Bazai and the senior district head of Talata Mafara are to revert to their former status of district heads, respectively.”
