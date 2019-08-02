Towards Hosting U20 Women’s W’Cup

Irked by the festering spectre of insecurity without measurable pragmatic strategy, proactive and integrated approach to tame the ugly monster that has exterminated thousands of innocent lives and destroyed property worth billions of Naira while weighing down economic development and growth across the country, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, 15 days ago, released an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, detailing the grave consequences of any inaction to stop the menace to secure the peace, corporate existence and unity of Nigeria. Fearless Obasanjo also called for an urgent national stakeholders’ dialogue to address the grievances hurting ethnic groups and federating units with a view to finding lasting solutions to their concerns while proffering enduring frameworks for justice, equity and fair-play among all the competing interests.

Obasanjo expressed worries that the pervading insecurity may lead to four avoidable calamities, if not immediately checked, and fingered such triggers as a tendency to: abandon Nigeria into the hands of criminals, suspected to be Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type; spontaneous or planned reprisal attacks against Fulanis which may mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide; attacks against any ethnic group initiated by rumours, fears and vengeance capable of leading to pogrom; or violent uprising from one section and spreading quickly to others and leading to dismemberment of the nation.

The former president agreed that “in all these issues of mobilisation for national unity, stability, security, cooperation, development, growth and progress, there is no consensus”. But he particularly noted the issue of security, and suggested that “government should open discussion, debate and dialogue as part of consultation at different levels and the outcome of such deliberations should be collated to form inputs into a national conference to come up with the solution that will effectively deal with the issues and lead to rapid development, growth and progress, which will give us a wholesome society and enhanced living standard and livelihood in an inclusive and shared society. It will be a national programme. We need unity of purpose and nationally accepted strategic roadmap that will not change with whims and caprices of any government. It must be owned by the citizens, peoples’ policy and strategy implemented by the government no matter its colour and leaning”.

Obasanjo suggested those to be contacted for their candid inputs should include, “traditional rulers, past heads of service, past heads of para-military organizations, private sector, civil society, community leaders particularly in the affected areas, present and past governors and local government chairmen, religious leaders, past heads of state, past and present intelligence and service chiefs, past heads of civil service, and relevant current and retired diplomats, members of the opposition and any groups that may be deemed relevant”.

The current letter is one in a series of thought-provoking correspondences from Obasabjo, who served as military Head of State between February 13, 1976 and October 1, 1979, and democratically elected President from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007; to his successors since he left Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, more than 12 years ago. The letter, indeed, aligns with the reasoning of millions of well-meaning Nigerians, and such socio-political and rights groups as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, SERAP, HURIWA, among other democratic forces in the country. Even the Senate agrees with Obasanjo, that there is an urgent need for a national stakeholders’ summit to find solutions to the daunting security challenges facing Nigeria. The Tide also agrees no less.

Perhaps, Obasanjo’s clarion call for an inclusive national dialogue to find solutions to the glaring threats to national unity, stability, development and progress could not have come at a better time than now, particularly when calls for restructuring to give the federating units more powers to manage their God-endowed resources for the benefit of the citizens and the nation have reached fever-pitch and are resonating across all sections of the country with lightening momentum. While we reckon that numerous national conferences have been held over the years and critical resolutions, recommendations and laws, including the 2014 National Conference and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) churned out to further push the agenda for national unity, stability, development and progress, we believe that the dynamics of the current alarming rate of insecurity, with its concomitant negative impact on economic development, employment generation and peace, are serious enough to trigger the convergence of new ideas to resolve the national question once and for all.

This is why we advise the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency to convoke genuine national dialogue for relevant stakeholders across the aisle to brainstorm and arrive at reasonably acceptable guiding rules and laws to govern citizens’ interactions with institutions and organisations within Nigeria’s sovereign territory. Resolving the lingering national question under the supervision of the present administration would, no doubt, be a shining legacy, which Buhari, and indeed, the present generation of Nigerians would be proud of, as posterity would judge today’s leaders rightly, for having conceded to the voice of God and the conscience of reasonable men.

We urge Buhari to put his house in order, move fast and organise an apolitical national dialogue, where honest and sincere men and women of integrity would fearlessly tell truth to power, and address the injustices, inequalities and deprivations which breed conflicts and violence, insecurity and instability; and retard economic development, growth and progress. This would be a critical game changer! But we fear that if this is not done quickly, Nigeria may just be a ticking time bomb. This is not about politics, and no leader or government at any level should play politics with the lives and property of Nigerians. We pray for Buhari to show that he has wisdom and clear understanding of the enormous challenges, and do the needful! This is our take!