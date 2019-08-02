Niger Delta
Experts Charge Edo Civil Servants To Deploy ICT For Efficiency
Civil servants in Edo State have been charged to deploy Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in ensuring efficient service delivery.
This was the resolution of stakeholders at a two-day training workshop organised by the Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, in Benin City, the state capital.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha said the workshop was organised in line with the need to train and retrain staff, emphasising the demand for continuous capacity building in the workplace.
Speaking on the topic “Repositioning the Ministry of Science and Technology for Effective Service delivery in the 21st Century, Skills and Competencies,” she stated that technology is “apt at this time of promoting appropriate productive skills and technology leading to self-reliance, jobs and wealth creation.”
She said the ministry’s vision statement was to promote sustainable socio-economic development in Edo State through the application of science and technology that would enhance efficiency, productivity, training of teeming youths to be innovative, inventive, creative, soft-ware developers to drive economic growth and global competitiveness.
Prof. Daniel Olorunfemi, who delivered a lecture entitled “Quality and Integrity of Public Service in Nigeria and the Impact of Corruption in Daily Life in Nigeria,” said the public service of any country was regarded as a transformational institution because of its timeless responsibility of implementing public policies and programmes and rendering essential services to the masses.
He admonished participants to desist from such practices and uphold honesty, integrity and trust while deploying advanced technology.
Niger Delta
Ministry Seeks Media Partnership Against Negative Reports On RSG
Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications has initiated an advocacy programme to redress the flurry of negative stories peddled against the state by disgruntled elements.
The Permanent Secretary, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said the ministry would visit all media houses in the state to drum up support for the campaign.
Briefing Management of Rivers State Television (RSTV), Wednesday, Nsirim said the onus was on the media to ensure its role as the people’s watchdog was not misapplied by selfish individuals to the detriment of the same people it was meant to protect.
As the first port of call, with management staff of the ministry, Nsirim urged RSTV staff to apply more consciousness in their sensitization programmes through Jingles, news reports, advertisement and announcements.
He charged the RSTV Management to ensure they redressed the negative narratives by detractors of the state.
The campaign with the theme: “Our state Our responsibility”, is an affront against enemies of the state bent on demarketing and disparaging the state through unguarded and false uncomplimentary remarks, Nsirim noted.
According to the permanent secretary, Rivers State is blessed with a God fearing man as governor, adding that Nyesom Wike succeeded in projecting Rivers State to an enviable height both locally and internationally.
Furthermore, he said that Wike had disarmed his detractors and proved them wrong that Rivers State was unsafe.
The governor, he added, went a step further to make a point empirically by receiving several awards locally and internationally and hosting numerous events in the state such as: 2016 Annual Conference and Gala Nite, 12TH Africa movie Academy Awards (AMA) in Port Harcourt 2016, 2016 Annual General Conference of Magistrates Association of Nigeria in Port Harcourt. Nigerian Guild of Editors Annual General Meeting 2016/2017, 56th NBA Annual General Conference, POP National Convention 2016, West African Architecture Fair, Rotary International Regional meeting, Yobo Testimonial International Match 2016 and African Bar Association (AFBA) Conference 2017.
Other events are: The 11th General Synod of the Church of Nigerian, Anglican Communion September 2017, POP Presidential Primary, Retreat of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency, 6th Anniversary of the Science Teachers Association of Nigerian (STAN), Miss University Africa 2017 in Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt Great Gospel Crusade by (CFAN) in 2018, RCCG Holy Ghost Rally, Port Harcourt, Super Eagles Versus Congo 2018, NAFEST 2018 in Port Harcourt, African Wrestling championship 2018, 2019 African Badminton Championship and the Turkish Airline Flights from Port Harcourt, 2019.
In her reaction, the General Manager, Rivers State Television, Mrs. Dafini Gogo-Abbey, thanked the Permanent Secretary for his visit and for choosing RSTV as the first port of call for this “all important programme in the state”.
Gogo-Abbey promised that the station would sit up to ensure that the objective of the permanent secretary and his team was achieved, adding that he was bringing to bear professionalism in the system as Chairman of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Rivers State.
Directors from RSTV in attendance were, Director Administration, Victor Gorgor, Director of News/Current Affairs, Bon Woke, Director of Programmes, Goodluck Dagogo, Director Research/Planning, Mrs. Furo Iyagba, Director Procurement, Evans Adah and Mrs. Doreen Maxwell for Marketing.
While Directors from Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications who accompanied the permanent secretary were, Director Publications, Mr. Valentine Ugboma, Director Public Enlightenment, Mr. Obele Chu, Director of Admin, Austin Ezekiel-Hart, Director PRS, Mr. Dango Orawari and Director ICT, Mr. Kenneth Okujagu.
Niger Delta
Ranching: A’ Ibom Imports 2,000 Cattle From Brazil
The Akwa Ibom State Government has said that it had imported 2,000 cattle from Brazil as part of efforts to produce sufficient meats with a view to increasing protein intake for people of the state. It added that the development is also aimed at ensuring food sustainability in the oil rich state.
State Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh stated this while interacting with newsmen in Uyo.
He added that the state government had adopted a holistic agriculture plans on food security.
He said: “The ranch was established in conjunction with foreign investors. The cattle have been quarantined. You know in the heat of the election, nobody wanted to venture into that ranch. And in the heat of that too, the Commissioner for Agriculture lost his seat.
“The reason we quarantined the cattle was that, first we needed to inoculate them. What I mean by quarantined is that we needed to get them acclimatised to the weather and prepare them for the long trip across the Atlantic Ocean.
“While we quarantined and inoculated them, we tried to get some pregnant because it is a long journey and some could die on the way. These are rare breed of cattle that can produce milk and meat at the same time. We are expecting 2,000.”
Niger Delta
47,000 Applicants Jostle For 2,500 Jobs In Bayelsa
The State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) in Bayelsa State has received 46,985 applications from job seekers in Yenagoa, the state capital, who want to be employed as minor public workers.
SEFFOR Communication Officer in Bayelsa, Tarinyo Akono disclosed in Yenagoa, yesterday that 46,985 applications were received from residents of Yenagoa metropolis, for whom 2,500 slots were provided.
“Our intention is to engage 6,000 persons for the project this year.
Out of that figure, 2,500 slots are available for residents of Yenagoa metropolis and we have received 46,985 applications for that already.
“The remaining 3,500 opportunities are open for applicants residing in communities and villages outside Yenagoa metropolis.
“This category is not thrown open for applicants. It is done based on nomination by the leadership of the communities and done in a transparent manner,” he said.
Mr Akono said the selected applicants would be engaged in minor public works such as road maintenance, sweeping and cleaning of road, painting of kerbs, clearing of drains, planting of trees/flowers and vegetation, among others.
He said beyond the engagement which had a contractual term of 12 months with N20, 000 monthly stipends, SEEFOR would also enrol the beneficiaries in money management and entrepreneurial skill training.
The communication officer said the aim of the training was to make the beneficiaries become life-time entrepreneurs at the termination of the 12 months engagement in the SEEFOR project.
“The intention of the partnering agencies is not to continue to make them life-time beneficiaries, but entrepreneurs that will soon become renowned employers of labour,” he said.
He explained that the selection of beneficiaries was done on the basis of their special needs which included their household size, dependents on the beneficiaries.
“Out of the N20, 000 monthly stipend, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw only N15, 000 each month; it is in a bid to help them cultivate good savings culture.
“At the termination of their employment they will have saved N60, 000 each which they can invest in the skill they learnt at the money management and entrepreneurial skill training class,” he said.
