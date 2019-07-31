News
Tribunal Upholds Wike’s Re-Election – Dismisses Petition Filed By PPP
The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Rivers State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Progressives Party (PPP), Mr Clifford Edanuko against the election of Governor Nyesom Wike.
Ruling on a motion filed by the Rivers State Governorship Candidate of PPP, the Chairman of the Rivers State Governorship Tribunal, Justice J. A. Orjiako yesterday dismissed the petition and confirmed Wike as the duly re-elected governor of Rivers State.
Justice Orjiako also agreed with counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), counsel to Wike, Chief Okey Wali (SAN) and Counsel to PDP, Ken Njamanze (SAN) that there were no illegal terms of withdrawal.
The tribunal ruled that Petition Number EPT/RS/GOV/O5/2015 stands dismissed, following the motion on notice filed by the petitioner on 23rd July, 2019 for the discontinuation of the matter.
Moving the motion for discontinuance, counsel to the petitioner, K. Otehi said he had instruction of the petitioner to withdraw the petition.
In an affidavit filed before the tribunal, he said that the petitioner withdrew the petition so that governance will flow without any distraction in Rivers State.
He said: “We are all Rivers people. The petitioner is a Rivers man. He has looked at it and said let’s give peace a chance. The peace we are enjoying in Rivers State today is what everyone is happy about. It will not serve the interest of the state to continue this legal tussle”.
Counsel to Rivers State Governor, Chief Okey Wali (SAN) said that it was gracious of the petitioner to withdraw the petition because his political party (PPP) is interested in the political stability of Rivers State.
In an interview, counsel to INEC, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) said that all parties were in court to adopt their written addresses, when the petitioner announced his withdrawal of the petition.
He said INEC did not oppose the withdrawal of the petition because it was in line with its submission to the tribunal.
He said that the tribunal was right to have dismissed the petition.
Counsel to the PDP, Ken Njamanze (SAN) said that he believes that wise counsel prevailed, hence the petitioner resolved to withdraw the petition.
“We as respondents did not oppose that application and we believe that it is a good development. It is good for the people of Rivers State to move forward peacefully”, he said.
The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) had asked the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal to nullify the Rivers State Governorship Election on the allegation that it was unlawfully excluded from the poll by INEC.
Don’t Set Edo Ablaze, Obaseki Warns Senate
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
The Edo State Government has described as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the Principle of Separation of Powers, the resolution of the Senate directing the Governor of Edo State to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.
In a statement issued, yesterday, and signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government declared that “this illegality will not stand”, and advised “powerful persons not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.”
According to the statement: “The Edo State Government watched with alarm today as the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a step that was not totally unexpected, purported to pass a resolution in the following terms: – Directing the Governor of Edo State to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, and Ordering a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly within one week from the date of the said Resolution.
“As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure which had been brought to bear on the Officers and Members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who are intent on foisting their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.
“This is borne out by the recorded statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a Member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have been instructed on what to do in this matter.”
The statement added: “The Government of Edo State wishes to observe that the Chairman and Members of Ad-Hoc Committee of the Senate which visited Edo State were made aware of the existence of at least three suits pending before various courts wherein the factual and legal dispute regarding the Edo State House of Assembly inauguration have been submitted to the Courts by both contending parties for resolution.”
Ogie noted that “The Ad-Hoc Committee also failed to inform the Senate of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit No FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly which said order had been brought to their attention in the course of their visit to Edo State.
He maintained that: “In point of fact in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the Clerk of National Assembly, the President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives amongst others were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the Status Quo as at 25th July, 2019.
“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearance in the matter.
“It is unfortunate that the Distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various court orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the courts and therefore subjudice.
“We are also concerned that the Members of the Distinguished Senate appear to have very scant regard for the principle of separation of powers as enshrined in our Constitution which is manifested by their taking over the functions of the Judiciary in dispute resolution and giving directives to a governor of a state who is certainly not subject to the supervision of the National Assembly.
“The Edo State Government maintains that there is nowhere in the Constitution particularly Section 11(4) which enables the National Assembly to “take over” any House of Assembly or in this respect, the Edo State House of Assembly.”
The SSG added that “It must be further observed that it has always been the contention of the Edo State Government that the power to issue a proclamation for the inauguration of a House of Assembly as set out in Section 105(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was duly and completely complied with and it is not within the power of the Governor to recall same once issued or to perform the same act multiple times. Once the Governor issues a proclamation letter, his job is done.
“It is the duty of the Clerk of the House of Assembly to inaugurate the House of Assembly and he has since performed that task. He has further approached a court of law to seek a validation of his actions. The pronouncements of the Distinguished Senate on the subject (with respect) is clearly misconceived and would amount to interference in the role of the courts which may in fact constitute contempt with which the governor would not wish to be associated.
“The Government of Edo State firmly believes that our state is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter.
“We call on all persons of goodwill to call the powerful wielders of “power and authority” in Abuja and elsewhere to refrain from acts which are clearly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a flagrant disrespect for the principle of due process and separation of powers.
“These powerful persons should not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control. As we have always maintained on this subject: – This illegality will not stand!!!”
Earlier, the Senate had given Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State one week to issue a fresh proclamation for the constitution of the Edo State House of Assembly or the Senate takes over its legislative functions.
The Senate took the decision, yesterday, at the plenary when it received the report of its ad hoc committee led by Sen. Abdullahi Sabi (APC Niger) which had, in the past two weeks, investigated the crisis in the assembly.
The committee had initially recommended three weeks for the take-over, but the recommendation was later amended to a week.
The Senate said that its action was hinged on Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution which empowers it to wade into such crises and take over the legislative duties of such crisis-ridden assemblies.
The Senate started looking into the matter following a point of order raised by Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti) on July 10.
Among other recommendations of the Senate is that a proper proclamation should be issued by Obaseki and must be advertised in both print and electronic media, inviting all the 24 members of the assembly to its inauguration.
However, a contrary position was taken Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo), who said that the Senate appeared to be in a hurry to take over the Edo State House of Assembly.
“The National Assembly seems to be overreaching its boundary in this matter. We appear to be in a hurry to take over the Edo State House of Assembly.
“We should see this as a family affair in APC and we must not ridicule ourselves in public, rather we should look into the matter instead of this position the Senate is taking.
“I have been a governor before and I think what is happening in Edo is simply a failure of leadership which can be addressed,’’ he said.
Sen. Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi), however disagreed, saying that it was wrong for the state governor to have constituted an assembly by 9 p.m., referring to a claim of the ad hoc committee.
“It is suspect for the governor to have issued a proclamation constituting a parliament by 9 p.m. For me, the governor did a very wrong thing,’’ he said.
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, while defending the position, said: “The decision is in conformity with the decision of the House of Representatives two weeks ago.
“If the National Assembly can reach out to the president on any matter, I don’t see any reason why same cannot be done in any state when democracy is threatened.
“I thank the National Assembly and the committee for coming to the rescue of democracy again,’’ he said.
There have been crises in Edo Assembly since June 17, following the alleged irregularities involved in constituting the state assembly.
RSHA Passes Street Trading, Illegal Motor Parks Prohibition Bill
After heated debate, yesterday, the Rivers State House of Assembly passed the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks’ Prohibition Bill 2019.
The bill was given a third reading on the floor as the Speaker, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani directed the Clerk to forward the bill for the governor’s assent.
The speaker maintained that the bill covers all urban centres in the state with the intent to check street trading and restore sanity to the city centres.
Part of the amendment made on the 14 recommendations in the report submitted by the House Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Hon. Sam Ogeh, was to give exemptions to vulcanizers whose operations were vital for vehicular and traffic movements.
On the regulations of the bill as regards implementation, the speaker averred that the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice had powers of delegated legislation.
For the enforcement of the law, Ibani opined that, “there is need for inter-agency collaboration as to the parent ministry.”
The issue of enforcement had drawn diverse views from the legislators who were sharply divided on whether it should be Transport Ministry or Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning to be conferred with the power.
On another grey area of the law regarding nomenclature of the taskforce, the speaker said though the task force gives a military colouration, overtime, the name has expanded in usage even in democratic setting.
Some members held that it should be called “Enforcement Committee.”
Earlier, Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule averred that the bill was planned by the Executive arm to address the current chaos arising from swelling street trading, road side mechanics and motor parks.
He assured the people that it was not targeted at any group or section, but for the general good.
Amaewhule thanked his colleagues for giving the bill the attention it required.
It would be recalled that the bill was first read a week ago with a public hearing held, last Friday, to allow stakeholders made input to the new law.
Shiite Protests: IGP Confirms IMN’s Proscription
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has officially classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN aka Shiites) led by Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.
Adamu, in a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said “It is to be emphasised that while all adherents of the Shiite sect in Nigeria remain free to continue to practise their faith and shall be guaranteed adequate security to so do as the judicial order does not stop them, the El-Zakzaky-led Shiites’ Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the Constitution and Government of the Federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed.”
The IGP also said: “The activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (aka Shiites) led by Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky have over time evolved to constitute a grave threat to national security, law and order, socio-religious harmony, peace, good governance and the sovereign integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The members of the IMN’s Shiites have engaged in extreme radicalism, series of terror-related activities, violence and other unlawful activities which are inimical to the national security interest, good governance, and the corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The Shiites have over the years manifested their penchant for launching attacks on Nigerians and the symbols of state authority. Since 2018, till date, the IMN has engaged in coordinated and organized violent protests within the Federal Capital Territory.”
The full text of the press conference reads, “I warmly welcome you all to this Conference which is a continuation of my management tradition to constantly engage strategic managers across all Commands in the Nigeria Police towards regularly evaluating the internal security profile of the country. This is with the intent to keep abreast with the dynamics of crime and to jointly discuss pathways towards either strengthening existing strategies or evolving new approaches.
“Within this context, I am delighted to note that the strategies so far emplaced and the commitment demonstrated by officers across all ranks in the Nigeria Police within the past months, have combined to aid in stabilizing the internal security profile of the country.
“In consequence, between January, 2019 to date, a total of 4,187 high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide. This includes 1,629 armed robbery suspects; 1,053 suspected kidnappers; 1,023 cultists, and 482 murder suspects.
“In addition, 1,181 firearms of various descriptions and calibre including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rocket launchers were recovered in various police operations across the country within the same period. 389 stolen vehicles were also recovered from criminal elements, while 506 kidnapped victims have been safely rescued. It is pertinent to mention that of the rescued victims, 300 were secured in Zamfara State alone with 249 of this number rescued between 9th to 23rd July, 2019 from bandits and militias operating in the forests in and around Zamfara State.
“The foregoing achievements are indicative of the fact that the trust gap between the police and the citizens has been narrowed such that the communities are now demonstrating impressive commitment towards partnering with the police in presenting a common front against criminal elements. It is also suggestive of the fact that the institutional capability of the police to undertake specialised operations, take the anti-crime war to the camps and other safe havens of high-profile criminals, and respond to any scene of violent crime has also been significantly boosted. Above all, the achievements are indicative of the effectiveness of the Operation Puff Adder and other strategies emplaced by the Nigeria Police to address prevalent crimes in the country.
“In order to sustain these gains, we have commenced the process of implementing the community policing concept which involves the engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as they affect their localities, and working together with the police towards developing and implementing solutions to the identified threats.
“In giving effect to this, we are drawing on the Provisions of the Police Act in relation to the recruitment and utilisation of special constables who in this instance, will be engaged as community policing officers (CPOs) under the coordination of the Nigeria Police towards evolving a community-focused policing architecture.
“The breakdown of the community policing deployment plan covers the recruitment of a total of 40,000 CPOs across the country in the interim. The CPOs will be recruited from within the communities where the prospective applicants reside and average of 50 CPOs are to be engaged in each of the 774 local government areas. In addition, 1,300 CPOs will be drawn from professional bodies like the academics, road transport unions, artisans, traders’ associations, religious bodies, women unions, and youth organisations, among others, in order to ensure diverse representation.
“The CPOs shall be deployed to complement the police in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low-risk and non-sensitive duties. They will also act as liaisons between the Police and their communities. This policing architecture will free-up conventional police personnel that hitherto perform such functions and enhance our manpower profile in relation to deployment to frontline, operational duties. When fully implemented, the community policing strategy will bridge the gap between the police and the citizens in a manner that will enhance optimal, cost-effective, and sustainable law enforcement service delivery by the police.
“In evaluating our policing strategies, I am to note that there are still some security challenges which currently require our professional attention and which will constitute part of our discourse during this conference. First, has to do with the recent violent campaigns of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria which are clearly designed to destablilise the country. The second, is the spate of kidnapping in the South-West Geopolitical Zone of the country, while the third is the activities of bandits, particularly, in some states in the Northern part of the country.
“The activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria led by Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky have over time evolved to constitute a grave threat to national security, law and order, socio-religious harmony, peace, good governance and the sovereign integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The members of the IMN have engaged in extreme radicalism, series of terror-related activities, violence and other unlawful activities which are inimical to the national security interest, good governance, and the corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Some of these nefarious activities include the pledging allegiance to foreign countries from where they are enjoying political, financial and training support with the aim of advancing their destabilizing intents within Nigeria; and unauthorized blocking of public highways, engagement in illegal road blocks, imposition of illegal curfews and checkpoints, raids on security assets, prevention of arrest of their members, invasion of court premises to abort legal proceedings involving IMN members, refusal to submit to ordinary security checks and attacks on security agents which led to the death of several Nigerians.”
Others include, “Setting up of a para-military guard known as ‘HURRAS’ through which IMN has been terrorizing local residents. They have also instituted unregistered security outfits and performed paramilitary ceremonies, hoisting of flags, combat exercises, parades and inspection by the IMN leader reminiscent of a state authority; provocative preaching and hate speeches aimed at inciting members against non-members while working towards its agenda of creating an Islamic State in Nigeria and challenging the legitimacy of the Federal Government in favour of Islamic government, non-recognition of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, non-recognition of State Authority, non-recognition of our democratic values and disrespect for our judicial processes. The IMN has over the years manifested its penchant for launching attacks on Nigerians and the symbols of State authority. Since 2018 till date, the IMN has engaged in coordinated and organized violent protests within the Federal Capital Territory.
“Two weeks ago, the Shiites extended its violent protest on 9th July, 2019 to the National Assembly in the course of which they violently attacked and fatally injured security operatives in an attempt to overrun the National Assembly and threaten the nation’s democratic order. The protesters overwhelmed the first gate of the complex, inflicting damage on the security post, and marched on to the second one just before the main complex while the lawmakers were in session. The protesters also damaged a police vehicle and several other vehicles belonging to visitors, lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly who also sustained varying degrees of injuries.
“On 22nd July, 2019, the Shiites members again launched another vicious cycle of violent protest around the Federal Secretariat during which they set a sub-station of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) containing a truck and ambulance on fire. A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, in charge of Operations at the FCT Police Command and Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corp member in the FCT were killed and several others injured with many properties destroyed by them. The violent activities of IMN under the guise of clamouring for the release of their leader who is being detained on the order of a court of competent jurisdiction in Kaduna State, has not only confirmed their disdain for due legal processes, but has heightened tension and insecurity in the country in a manner that confirms that their motivation is to destabilise the country.
“It is obvious from the foregoing that the activities of IMN constitute glaring defiance and/or rebellion against the Nigerian State, calculated efforts to plunge the nation into an ethno-religious war, intimidation of citizens and security agents, disrespect for Nigerian laws and the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Their activities also clearly and consistently negate Section 1(2)(A)&(B) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013 and Section 2(1)(A)(B)(C) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act of 2013 and hence, justify their proscription in overriding national security interest.
“Although this meeting will review this and other general security situation and emplace appropriate action plans that are targeted at addressing these threats, let me affirm that in relation to the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in view of their increasing engagement of terror tactics and other violent and subversive activities which contravene the Terrorism Prevention Act 2013, as amended, and vide the judicial pronouncement of the Federal High Court, Abuja on 26th July, 2019, the Federal Government has classified them as a terrorist group and has accordingly, proscribed the El-Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement in Nigeria.
“In consequence, henceforth, any person engaged or associating, in any manner that could advance the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, shall be treated as a terrorist, enemy of the state, and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act. The import of this is that all forms of procession or protest by IMN is now illegal and thus banned.
“The police and other security agencies are fully committed to giving full effect to this judicial pronouncement in the interest of our internal security and national cohesion. In this regard, I wish to solicit the support of members of the public, specifically, in the provision of information that will aid in the identification of the locations of the IMN members and their mentors as well as in working with us in apprehending and bringing them to justice. For purpose of clarification, Nigeria is a secular state with constitution provisions guaranteeing the freedom to practice our faiths. This, however, must be exercised in a manner that will not threaten our national security.
“Hence, it is to be emphasised that while all adherents of the Shiite sect in Nigeria remain free to continue to practice their faith and shall be guaranteed adequate security to so do as the judicial order does not stop them, the El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the Constitution and Government of the Federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed.
“I want to commend all the strategic Commanders, and their Officers and men for their dedication to duty and the sacrifices they have to make in the line of duty. In this context, I wish to particularly recognize and condole the families of late DCP Usman A.K. Umar and Precious Owolabi, the National Youth Service Corp member that lost their lives during the recent violent campaign of members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Abuja on 22nd July, 2019. I also commiserate with all other police personnel and citizens that were injured or had their valuable assets vandalised during the violence. I can assure that the perpetrators of these tragic and unguided acts shall in the fullness of time, be identified and brought to book. I have already directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to undertake a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the death of these great citizens and to identify the perpetrators with a view to prosecuting them.
“The war against crime is as dynamic as the society. I, therefore, wish to charge you all as strategic police commanders to redouble your efforts in ensuring that the lives and property of the citizens of this great country are protected and safe at all times. This is our sacred, statutory responsibility and we must continually strive to adapt our strategies, provide the requisite leadership and make the utmost sacrifice to achieve it.
“Finally, let me seize this opportunity to appreciate the citizens of this country and to reassure them that, with their cooperation, we shall continue to present a strong and impregnable front to defeat our common enemies which are the criminal elements that are bent on threatening our cherished values and livelihood. 19. I thank you all for your attention and I pray for God’s continued guidance over you all as you commit to serving our great nation”.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government has published in its Official Gazette the court order proscribing the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shiites.
The gazetting was done, last Monday.
The Federal High Court in Abuja, which issued the proscription order on July 26, ordered the Federal Government to publish the order in its gazette and also in two national dailies.
The newspaper publication in the two dailies has since been done.
