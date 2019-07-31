Nation
LGAs Responsible For Farmers, Herdsmen Clashes In Nigeria -UN
Zebulon Takwa, Peace and Development Adviser, Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, says poor Local Government administration is largely responsible for farmers-herdsmen clashes in Nigeria
Takwa, who gave the position in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, expressed concerns over “weak operational structures at the local government level’’.
He said that issues that were supposed to be addressed by local administration authority were left unattended to over a long period.
The UN official noted that most of the issues that escalated to crises ought to have been resolved at the local level by the authorities, traditional and religious leaders.
He decried the situation where structures for such prompt amicable settlement were not effective enough to prevent conflicts.
Takwa condemned the situation where most local government officials migrated to urban centres instead of concentrating on their primary responsibilities of settling crises, developing infrastructure and social amenities, among others.
Nation
Reprisal Killing: Taraba Police, Tiv, Junkun Differ On Casualities
The Police Command in Taraba State has said that only one individual was killed in what appeared to be a revenge for the alleged murder of a Junkun man yesterday.
While the Tiv claimed that no fewer than nine of their kinsmen were killed in Takum town, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State on Tuesday, the Police said the figure was not true.
Takum is the hometown of Governor DariusIshaku who turned 65 today.
Multiple sources in Takum said trouble started yesterday morning when a Jukun man was killed on his farm along Takum-Wukari road, and irate Jukun youths in Takum went on the rampage, killing at least eight people in the town.
A resident of Takum, Mr. Nathaniel Jato, in a telephone interview with our Correspondent said the eight people killed in Takum town were all Tiv resident in the town.
“We counted at least eight dead bodies around General Hospital Junction and Zenith Bank around the Wukari roundabout.
“We were told that many people were killed around Rimi Primary school area, but there is tension, so we can’t go there.
“The Caretaker Chairman of Takum Local Government Council, ShibanTikari, has assured us that the situation will not escalate, but I am afraid the situation might degenerate if adequate security measures are not put in place,” he lamented.
Jato, who said there was threat that their houses would be attacked in the night, called on Governor Darius Ishaku and security authorities to quickly restore peace in the area to pave way for proper investigation of the matter.
Nation
Court Bars EFCC From Inquiring Into RSG Finances
A Port Harcourt High Court has barred the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from further inquiring into and investigating the finances of the Rivers State Government.
The Court said that the Commission cannot inquire into the finances of the Rivers State Government until it vacates the judgement of a Federal High Court delivered in 2007 and that of the High Court of Rivers State delivered in 2008.
The case was filed by the Accountant General of the State, Mr. Dagogo Abere over an infringement on his fundamental rights by the Commission.
The court presided over by Hon. Justice Ollor Osaronu said that the continuous disobedience to the subsisting two court judgements by the anti-graft agency amounted to not only a violation of court orders, but was untenable in a democratic society that is based on the principle of rule of law.
According to him, the 1999 Constitution as amended has vested in State Houses of Assembly the power to inquire and investigate into the Finances of their State Governments.
He said that until the two judgements were set aside on appeal, the commission remained barred from further investigating and inquiring into the finances of the Rivers State Government.
Justice Osaronu said that his court was duty bound to protect the fundamental rights of the applicants and ordered the commission to pay the sum of N20 million within 14 days to the applicant as damages.
Reacting to the judgement, Counsel to the Accountant General of the State Barrister Reginald Nwoka said that the import of the judgement was that, the Commission must stop disobeying court orders.
Nation
Arewa Youth Attack Northern Elders For Supporting Buhari
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has lambasted the Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, Anthony Sani for playing to the gallery in order to get media attention on the issue of 2019 presidency.
The youth group, in a tacit statement in Kaduna signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, and forwarded to newsmen yesterday escribed Sani’s comment as a “subtle attempt by the ACF Secretary to get media attention.
The youths’ attack on Sani came after the AFC Secretary berated Ango Abdullahi, who spoke against the policies of the current administration
The youths said the ACF and its Secretary, “that pretend about promoting cultural interests of the North are now dabbling into decidedly partisan issues, in order to mislead Northerners and create unnecessary controversy.”
The AYCF continued, “We are appalled that the ACF has decided to indulge in disinformation in order to undermine the sincere and genuine efforts of respected, prominent Nigerians like Professor Ango Abdullahi and the NEF in helping the region find its correct political compass ahead of 2019.”
The youth group tasked ACF to “stop dabbling into decidedly partisan issues, while pretending to be non-partisan” arguing that the ACF “is losing its focus on the true wishes and aspirations of the generality of Northerners.”
The group further charged the ACF to “channel more energy into the cultural issues it was set up to promote and let the NEF be.”
get their PVCs.
“Mr. Anthony Sani and his co-travellers in the ACF should stop portraying the Forum like an arm of the Federal Government, do the needful by telling the truth to power, about the current concerns in the North, as we approach 2019.”
