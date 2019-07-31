Politics
Jega Charges Political Parties On Use Of Social Media
Former chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has urged political parties to use social media to create awareness on their policies and programmes rather than misinform the electorate.
Jega said this at the presentation of key findings of a UK-Nigerian research team on the role of WhatsApp in Nigeria’s 2019 elections on Monday in Abuja.
He said that social media could be used as an agent of growth and development, adding ‘lots of people abuse and misuse it.”
“The key challenge is how to understand how to put it to good use whether for political mobilisation, civil or political education by sharing credible news rather than fake news.
“This research basically tried to help us understand how Nigerians are using WhatsApp as a platform for either electioneering campaigns or for general political activities.
“I think it is good to begin to pay greater attention to WhatsApp and do more research on the bad uses and good uses of social media and how we can improve on the good ones.
“I will like to see a situation where increasingly credible news are used on the platform rather than fake news and political parties and candidates can use these platforms to publicise their policies and programmes and what they can do rather than use it in a manner in which they abuse opponents,” he said.
Jega said that it is important that politicians use social media for good deeds to add value to Nigeria’s political space and add worth to the integrity of its elections.
Ms Idayat Hassan, Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said that the most pressing thing that the government needed to do in terms of countering fake news and misinformation is to be open.
Hassan said that when government leverage on the Open Government Partnership (OGP) and make information available to all,there would be less fake news because information would be readily available for people to access.
“This is a major challenge that must be tackled because most times what happened is that when there are fake news, people can’t even reach out to government officials for clarity so it spreads wider.
“Fake news spreads like wild fire, because you are dealing with information that one person has created and within few hours it’s all over the country so the solution is a ready information on issues,” he said.
Hassan stressed the need to begin civil digital literacy campaigns in schools and other places to tell people the danger associated with fake news.
The lead researcher on the WhatsApp study,Dr Jonathan Fisher, University of Birmingham, said that the report showed that the social media had some good and bad influence in the 2019 elections.
Fisher said that while it was used to spread fake news,it was also used to mobilise support for candidates by groups like the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) and Atikulated Youth Force (AYF).
“Social media platforms are both a threat to democracy and a way to strengthen it. WhatsApp is being used to spread “fake news” on the one hand, and run fact-checking campaigns and election observation on the other.
“The challenge is to reduce risks without undermining the way that social media can strengthen accountability and promote inclusion,” he said.
Fisher said that the research findings suggest both short and longer-term recommendations like making it easier to leave an anonymous WhatsApp group and investing in fact-checking initiatives that work in local languages.
He also called for digital literacy training for influencers among others.
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
WhatsApp, a cross-platform messaging and voice over service owned by Facebook, strengthens accountability and promotes inclusion in Nigeria’s democracy, particularly in the conduct of the 2019 general elections, according to Uk-Nigeria research findings.
It, however, also promotes the spread of “fake news” around the elections, the findings said.
The research which was jointly conducted by the Centre for Democracy and Development (Nigeria) and University of Birmingham (UK) presented key findings from a WhatsApp-sponsored research project on the role of WhatsApp in Nigeria’s 2019 elections.
Drawing on citizen surveys and interviews with political campaigns, the report underlines the ways in which WhatsApp has promoted the spread of “fake news” around elections but had also strengthened accountability and promoted inclusion in other areas.
WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in 40 African countries, including Nigeria, due to its low cost, encrypted messages, and the ability to easily share messages with both individuals and groups.
The aim of the research project was to shed light on how the app is influencing Nigerian elections, particularly in light of concerns, in Nigeria, and across the globe, about social media usage and the spread of “fake news”.
The report, released on Monday in Abuja, titled, WhatsApp and Nigeria’s 2019 Elections: Mobilising the People, Protecting the Vote, highlighted how politicians and their aides deployed the app in reaching a large group of followers.
While presenting the report at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, leader of the research team, Jonathan Fisher of the University of Birmingham, said the app helped less traditional power players to enter into the political arena, especially tech-savvy youth.
The team also included Idayat Hassan of CDD Centre, Jamie Hitchen (Independent Consultant) and Nic Cheeseman (University of Birmingham).
The research consisted of 50 interviews with political campaigns, activists, scholars and experts in Abuja, Oyo and Kano and a citizen survey (n=1,005) and focus groups in Oyo and Kano states.
In terms of organisation, the report noted that the political use of WhatsApp was increasingly sophisticated and organised at the presidential level.
It stated that by setting up multiple overlapping WhatsApp groups, organisations such as the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) and Atikulated Youth Force (AYF) – set up to support, respectively, the campaigns of President Buhari and his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar, could send messages to tens of thousands of people at the touch of a button by forming hundreds of groups of 256 members.
Atiku Urges Implementation Of Uwais C’ttee’s Recommendations
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the implementation of the recommendations of Justice UwaisElectoral Reforms Committee and the creation of Electoral Crimes Commission.
Atiku made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said that although he is still challenging the 2019 elections results at the tribunal, he believe that a real leader did not just entail getting justice for the past but knowing that “prevention is better than cure.”
“I have been pondering on the question, how can Nigeria have credible elections.
“Our electoral system needs not just to be brought up to date, by the acceptance of the amendments to the Electoral Act passed by the 8th National Assembly, we also need to be up to tomorrow.
“This is by taking steps today to ensure that the lapses that made it possible for the 2019 elections to be manipulated or rigged are addressed,” he added.
Atiku said that one way of addressing the lapses is to implement the salient recommendations of Uwais committee and setting up Electoral Crimes Commission.
He said one of such recommendations, which would enhance the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was that the power to appoint the Chairman and board of the INEC be taken away from the President and given to the Judiciary.
“Of all three arms of government, the Judiciary is the least affected by elections, meaning that it has the highest objectivity in matters relating to INEC.
“It is, therefore, in the best position of the three arms, to appoint a chairman and board members for the electoral body that are impartial, competent and patriotic.
“This recommendation may seem like a small change, but my experience in life has taught me never to underestimate the big difference small changes can make,” he said.
He pointed out that Nigeria currently faces insecurity and economic revival as its major challenges.
Atiuk said that he did not believe in blaming, but leadership must be solution-oriented, not blame focused.
“This is why I proffer this patriotic advice. Nigeria must be great again and all hands must be on deck to achieve that,” he said.
Ambode Debunks APC Defection Rumour
Former Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has spoken on his rumoured planned defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
There have been speculations in some quarters that Ambode was disappointed he did not make the ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari submitted to the Nigerian Senate.
Many had thought the nation’s leader would compensate Ambode for losing his return ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Buhari picked two nominees from Lagos and Ambode lost out.
Those picked were ex Lagos Governor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora.
But Habib Aruna, Ambode’s spokesman, in a terse statement last Monday night, said any information of his principal leaving the ruling party was “totally untrue”.
While debunking the news as an attempt to malign former Lagos helmsman, Aruna appealed to the public to disregard mischievous persons and their sponsors.
He said: “We enjoin the general public, particularly Lagosians to disregard the planted news by some faceless and mischievous individuals in some unknown blogs, who are hell bent on creating acrimonious situation, spreading fake news that the immediate past governor of Lagos State, HE. Akinwunmi Ambode has dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the PDP.”
