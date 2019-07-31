Editorial
Insecurity: Time For National Dialogue
Irked by the festering spectre of insecurity without measurable pragmatic strategy, proactive and integrated approach to tame the ugly monster that has exterminated thousands of innocent lives and destroyed property worth billions of Naira while weighing down economic development and growth across the country, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, 15 days ago, released an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, detailing the grave consequences of any inaction to stop the menace to secure the peace, corporate existence and unity of Nigeria. Fearless Obasanjo also called for an urgent national stakeholders’ dialogue to address the grievances hurting ethnic groups and federating units with a view to finding lasting solutions to their concerns while proffering enduring frameworks for justice, equity and fair-play among all the competing interests.
Obasanjo expressed worries that the pervading insecurity may lead to four avoidable calamities, if not immediately checked, and fingered such triggers as a tendency to: abandon Nigeria into the hands of criminals, suspected to be Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type; spontaneous or planned reprisal attacks against Fulanis which may mushroom into pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide; attacks against any ethnic group initiated by rumours, fears and vengeance capable of leading to pogrom; or violent uprising from one section and spreading quickly to others and leading to dismemberment of the nation.
The former president agreed that “in all these issues of mobilisation for national unity, stability, security, cooperation, development, growth and progress, there is no consensus”. But he particularly noted the issue of security, and suggested that “government should open discussion, debate and dialogue as part of consultation at different levels and the outcome of such deliberations should be collated to form inputs into a national conference to come up with the solution that will effectively deal with the issues and lead to rapid development, growth and progress, which will give us a wholesome society and enhanced living standard and livelihood in an inclusive and shared society. It will be a national programme. We need unity of purpose and nationally accepted strategic roadmap that will not change with whims and caprices of any government. It must be owned by the citizens, peoples’ policy and strategy implemented by the government no matter its colour and leaning”.
Obasanjo suggested those to be contacted for their candid inputs should include, “traditional rulers, past heads of service, past heads of para-military organizations, private sector, civil society, community leaders particularly in the affected areas, present and past governors and local government chairmen, religious leaders, past heads of state, past and present intelligence and service chiefs, past heads of civil service, and relevant current and retired diplomats, members of the opposition and any groups that may be deemed relevant”.
The current letter is one in a series of thought-provoking correspondences from Obasabjo, who served as military Head of State between February 13, 1976 and October 1, 1979, and democratically elected President from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007; to his successors since he left Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, more than 12 years ago. The letter, indeed, aligns with the reasoning of millions of well-meaning Nigerians, and such socio-political and rights groups as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, SERAP, HURIWA, among other democratic forces in the country. Even the Senate agrees with Obasanjo, that there is an urgent need for a national stakeholders’ summit to find solutions to the daunting security challenges facing Nigeria. The Tide also agrees no less.
Perhaps, Obasanjo’s clarion call for an inclusive national dialogue to find solutions to the glaring threats to national unity, stability, development and progress could not have come at a better time than now, particularly when calls for restructuring to give the federating units more powers to manage their God-endowed resources for the benefit of the citizens and the nation have reached fever-pitch and are resonating across all sections of the country with lightening momentum. While we reckon that numerous national conferences have been held over the years and critical resolutions, recommendations and laws, including the 2014 National Conference and the 1999 Constitution (as amended) churned out to further push the agenda for national unity, stability, development and progress, we believe that the dynamics of the current alarming rate of insecurity, with its concomitant negative impact on economic development, employment generation and peace, are serious enough to trigger the convergence of new ideas to resolve the national question once and for all.
This is why we advise the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency to convoke genuine national dialogue for relevant stakeholders across the aisle to brainstorm and arrive at reasonably acceptable guiding rules and laws to govern citizens’ interactions with institutions and organisations within Nigeria’s sovereign territory. Resolving the lingering national question under the supervision of the present administration would, no doubt, be a shining legacy, which Buhari, and indeed, the present generation of Nigerians would be proud of, as posterity would judge today’s leaders rightly, for having conceded to the voice of God and the conscience of reasonable men.
We urge Buhari to put his house in order, move fast and organise an apolitical national dialogue, where honest and sincere men and women of integrity would fearlessly tell truth to power, and address the injustices, inequalities and deprivations which breed conflicts and violence, insecurity and instability; and retard economic development, growth and progress. This would be a critical game changer! But we fear that if this is not done quickly, Nigeria may just be a ticking time bomb. This is not about politics, and no leader or government at any level should play politics with the lives and property of Nigerians. We pray for Buhari to show that he has wisdom and clear understanding of the enormous challenges, and do the needful! This is our take!
Need For Fresh National Census
The National Population Commission (NPC) in 2017, forwarded a N222 billion budget proposal to the Federal Government for the conduct of a fresh national census in 2018, after the previous headcount held in 2006 was marred by controversies and protests from various sections and ethnic nationalities, particularly the South South, South East and South West geo-political zones. These regions and geo-political blocs queried the figures reeled out by NPC. The rest is now history.
The NPC’s N222 billion proposal could not see the light of the day, perhaps because the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government at the time considered the 2019 general elections a more pressing priority and deserving over a national census as general elections and census are two capital intensive projects which government reasoned could not be successfully executed at virtually the same time. Hence, the headcount was kept on hold.
With the 2019 elections over, The Tide thinks that another census is long overdue, considering that the constitutional provision of 10 years for a fresh census exercise lapsed in 2016 after the previous one in 2006.
The reasons for a new census are multitudinous as Nigeria cannot continuously assume and conjecture her population on mere estimates and guess work without verified data and statistics.
Conservatively, the country’s population has been put between 180 and 200 million by several interest groups, stakeholders and international bodies, and because of these blind figures, national planning and economic development have been a mirage in the past two decades or more.
That is why The Tide earnestly is of the strong conviction that the census is long overdue after 13 years. While we are not ignorant of paucity of funds to execute such capital intensive project, we however think that a new headcount, in all intents and purposes, has become inevitable and imperative for the overall socio-economic and political growth and development of the Nigerian project.
Obviously, the continuous delay for a fresh exercise portends grave danger, as reliable human resource of the Nigerian state remains a sine-qua-non for national planning and sustainable development. How can Nigeria achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without a dependable statistics and data?
How indeed can the country meet its housing, water, roads, electricity, urban development and renewal, transportation, food production and security needs, among other variables, that are essential for human capital development without ascertaining the country’s exact population?
These puzzles are pertinent to any nation that wants to be reckoned with as a critical player within the comity of nations.
The Tide in its editorial of Friday, May 5, 2017, vehemently opposed the conduct of another census in 2018 for obvious reasons that the political class and elite may hijack the exercise to score political points and also influence the 2019 general elections. Our position has since changed as the elections had come and gone for good.
Given that the NPC’s N222 billion budget proposal is still with the Presidency, perhaps, with some adjustments, we think that the 9th National Assembly owes the citizenry an obligation to persuade the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to set the machinery in motion for a new census exercise.
While we are not ignorant of the financial implications of such exercise now, it is our candid opinion that with proper management of public funds, Nigeria can successfully conduct a smooth census in collaboration with relevant international stakeholders.
Notwithstanding the usual hiccups associated with a headcount exercise, the Chief Eze Duruiheroma-led commission must, as a matter of national expediency and priority, conduct a credible and generally acceptable census for all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, despite their political, religious, historical and geographical inclinations or differences.
All the logistics like finance, manpower, surveys, researches, documentations, sensitisation, demography, training and re-training of personnel, among others, should be put in their right perspective now in order to avoid the anomalies that characterised past exercises.
Nigeria, like other developed or developing nations of the world, cannot afford to wait endlessly without a reliable population figure that is verifiable, reliable and near accurate.
The time to get it right is now as our experiences in census exercise in the past had been unpalatable, and near-disaster in all ramifications.
Super Eagles And Lessons From AFCON
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), hosted by Egypt, has come and gone, but its memories will surely linger for a very long time in the consciousness of Nigerians, particularly against the backdrop of the 93rd minute sensational free-kick by the Captain of the Algerian Desert Foxes, Riyad Mahrez, during one of the scintillating semi-finals against the Super Eagles.
Expectedly, the screamer, which beat the defence wall of the Super Eagles and sneaked past goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi in the post, actually put paid to the ambition of the Nigeria team from lifting the most glamorous diadem in the African continent for a record fourth time.
Though the Super Eagles carted away the consolatory Golden Bronze against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a third place encounter to apparently assuage the anger of the teeming soccer crazy Nigerian fans, many soccer pundits still believe that the performance of the Super Eagles was far below expectation.
There were strong indications that the Super Eagles were less than convincing in their display against Algeria in the semi-final clash in particular and generally were unconvincing in all departments of the game. For this reason, many of the fans including the local media, had called for the sack of the team’s Franco-German tactician, Gernot Rohr.
Furthermore, there was consensus that our players put every foot wrong during the competition virtually in all departments of the beautiful game. The defence, as it were, was apparently the major culprit, as most of the goals conceded by the team came from that department. Goalkeeping was as questionable as it was woeful. Riyad Mahrez himself buttressed and admitted this fact when he said shortly after firing his team to the finals thus: “I studied the wall and the position of the goalkeeper. The best I can do was to lift and allow the ball travel few metres above the wall and rest in the appropriate corner of the net”.
Also, it was as if the Nigeria’s technical crew led by Rohr used the tournament to test-run his 23-man squad, forgetting that a competition of that magnitude was never a platform for such a gamble. In fact, there was no room for experimentation as amply demonstrated by all the other teams that participated in the soccer fiesta. For example, a team like Burundi gave the Super Eagles a good run for their money.
That Madagascar, a debutant, shocked the team with two unreplied goals vividly proves the point that African football has come a long way, as there are no longer minnows in the game. This simply means that all teams must approach the AFCON in the future with all amount of seriousness it deserves, as well as adequately prepare for the competition.
Little wonder that most soccer pundits across the continent, from the onset of the tournament, never gave the Super Eagles a chance. They never saw them as favourites to lift the trophy. Perhaps, this was because they saw beforehand a team that was grossly ill-prepared to withstand the stiff opposition that teams like the Desert Foxes of Algeria and others put up at the tournament.
Interestingly, during the tournament, the technical and tactical ability of Gernot Rohr was put to question. It was also revealed that the selection of the players by the technical crew was manifestly a huge problem. This was to an extent that speculations were rife that Rohr was going to be relieved of his job. But the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, doused such speculations when he told the media that “Gernot Rohr will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him. Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him”.
Beyond this, The Tide believes that this is the time to go back to the drawing board, and for the technical crew and the NFF to tinker a formidable team ahead of the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup. As Rohr rightly pointed out, the Nigerian team is a team for the future, as it has a good mix of experienced and upcoming players.
We posit that in the future, in the selection of players, balance must be considered in all departments of the game – the defence, midfield and attack.
Again, the choice of a coach must not necessarily be local or foreign. What is important is that we must go for somebody with the requisite competence, quality and track record. This is the way to go.
Strengthening COOPs And MSMEs
Realising the essence of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to local, national, regional and global economic development, the United Nations specially proclaimed June 27 annually as the International Day for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises to raise public awareness and sensitise the global community on the need to encourage and sufficiently fund MSMEs to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Still harping on the roles and capacity of MSMEs as well as Co-operative Societies, the UN similarly declared July 6 yearly as the International Day of Cooperatives in recognition of COOPs’ contributions to societal development at various strata of governance. UN’s General Assembly on December 16, 1992, unanimously passed a resolution declaring the aforementioned date (July 6), as the centenary commemoration of the establishment of the International Cooperatives Alliance in 1995. It, indeed, coincided with the 25th United Nations Day of Cooperatives.
With the theme: “Big Money For Small Business Financing For SDGs”, the UN tasks government at all levels and stakeholders, especially the Organised Private Sector (OPS), to muster sufficient willpower and finance MSMEs and COOPs as they provide employment for over 279 million people representing 10 percent of world’s total working population.
According to Ariel Guarco, President of the International Alliance of Cooperatives (ICA),” COOPs help to preserve employment and provide work in all sectors of the economy, which enhances living standard of communities and societies”. Well said Guarco!
No doubt, MSMEs and COOPs, indeed, improve the socio-economic empowerment and inclusive sustainable growth, as these enterprises are usually people-centred with less tendencies for corruption as evidenced in public or governmental organs, particularly in developing economies such as Nigeria and other African countries where mismanagement and corruption hold sway.
Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) indicate that MSMEs operators in the country grew from 39 million in 2013 to 41.5 million in 2017, implying that in 2019, the figure must have risen to over 50 million, especially against the backdrop of dwindling economic fortunes, where job cuts and unemployment rate have risen to over 38 per cent with 28 million youths unemployed.
Obviously, the right way to go is the emergence and funding of MSMEs and COOPs which will play critical roles in re-shaping the economic well-being of the teeming unemployed, but productive Nigerians who, by no fault of theirs, are idling and roosting for lack of white-collar jobs.
Though the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with some commercial banks as well as other governmental bodies, have made efforts in encouraging COOPs and MSMEs, we think that so far, it is not enough. Deliberate and proactive measures must be put in place to further encourage and boost these micro-businesses. Minimal lending rate remains the key.
The establishment of micro-finance agencies and banks, to say the least, has not really made the desired impact. It is our candid position that soft loans, grants and other incentives as well as adequate budgetary and extra-budgetary measures are the right path to follow, if Nigeria must be reckoned with as a global economic power.
In Asia, Europe and North America, MSMEs and COOPs play significant roles in the economic development of their countries. China, Japan, Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, just to mention a few, owe their strong economies to these micro-businesses. Nigeria, therefore, must strive to be on the same page.
The Tide endorses in its entity the report of the Federal Ministry of Trade and Commerce, urging the National Economic Council (NEC) to mobilise funds to over 37.07 million MSMEs, representing 84 percent of manufacturing and productive sectors and 45 percent of the nation’s GDP.
As the UN’s Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, unequivocally stated while marking this year’s celebration of MSMEs, “these micro-businesses are key and critical to any country’s economic emancipation and, of course, remain road maps to creating 600 million new jobs needed by 2030 to keep pace with the world’s working age population.”
Funding and financing them surely means taking bold steps to achieving set out goals towards 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Nigeria must, therefore, key into this global model for economic stability and prosperity.
We must also support our MSMEs and COOPs to flourish as a deliberate policy of unlocking Nigeria’s economic potentials and diversification of the nation’s monolithic economy. In this era of limited white-collar employment, MSMEs and COOPs remain the right path to follow.
