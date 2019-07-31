Politics
INEC Repositions For Future Challenges
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Monday said it has started repositioning and repackaging for electoral challenges ahead.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, said this at a four-day workshop on media monitoring for some INEC publicity officers in Abuja.
Okoye said that the commission was presently harnessing the lessons from the 2019 general election and harvesting positive recommendations aimed at improving subsequent elections.
He assured Nigerians that the commission would continue to improve on its processes and procedures.
Okoye assured the various stakeholders in the electoral process that the Commission would study and analyse all the recommendations made and positively implement them.
Speaking on the workshop, the national commissioner said its aimed at increasing understanding of INEC public officers of new issues, challenges and possibilities in the media.
Okoye added that it was also aimed at how to harness such possibilities and arrest negative perception relating to the work of the commission and build a positive image for INEC.
He said that part of the challenges faced by the commission during the 2019 general elections revolves around information management and strategic communication as well as managing public perception around the processes and procedures of the Commission.
According to him, while the commission had consistently tried its best to provide information to the media it demanded that the spokespersons for the Commission be conversant with the happening in the Commission.
The INEC national commissioner, however, commended the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) for the Media Monitoring Center it donated to the Commission.
He assured INEC partners that the Commission would make good use of the facilities at the media center to promote and enhance its image.
Okoye said that the training would equip and empower the participants with modern skills of monitoring the activities of the media, to keep the commission abreast of issues as they break or begin to trend especially on the social media.
He said that the establishment of a media monitoring center within the Commission was a step in the right direction.
Okoye urged the participants of the workshop to read widely and keep abreast of happenings in the social media.
“The Commission must study and understand the thinking of young people who constitute over 50 per cent of the registered voting population in Nigeria and what keeps them away from the polling units.
“Young persons are very active on the social media and yet have not succeeded in influencing in a significant way the pattern of voting in Nigeria.
“It is a matter of common knowledge that a large proportion of the young people are exceedingly active on the social media and take active part in debates around elections and the electoral process.
“It is our responsibility to understudy and understand the direction and perspectives of young people in relation to the electoral process and why they are very active in the social media and inactive in the voting process,” he said.
On his part, Coordination, Advisor/Electoral Administration Expert, ECES, Mr Manji Wilson, said the media monitoring centre was established for INEC following the recommendations of the European Union Observation Mission to Nigeria, 2015 and 2019.
Wilson said that ECES had procured, delivered and was currently installing hardware and software that would in a few days metamorphose into the National Media Monitoring Centre at the INEC headquarters, Annex.
“The skills and expertise you acquire from this workshop will be crucial to strengthening this center.
“Further support will be considered in due course to expand the scope of ECES interventions to the INEC Media monitoring set-up, beyond Headquarters.
Manji said that ECES was committed to strengthening and deepening the democratic process in Nigeria through the implementation of the EU-SDGN programme- Component 1.
INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said that the participants were drawn from Abuja and INEC offices in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
Osaze-Uzzi said the workshop was relevant even after the 2019 general elections, as the commission was preparing for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.
He said that the training would cover both conventional and social media monitoring.
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
WhatsApp, a cross-platform messaging and voice over service owned by Facebook, strengthens accountability and promotes inclusion in Nigeria’s democracy, particularly in the conduct of the 2019 general elections, according to Uk-Nigeria research findings.
It, however, also promotes the spread of “fake news” around the elections, the findings said.
The research which was jointly conducted by the Centre for Democracy and Development (Nigeria) and University of Birmingham (UK) presented key findings from a WhatsApp-sponsored research project on the role of WhatsApp in Nigeria’s 2019 elections.
Drawing on citizen surveys and interviews with political campaigns, the report underlines the ways in which WhatsApp has promoted the spread of “fake news” around elections but had also strengthened accountability and promoted inclusion in other areas.
WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in 40 African countries, including Nigeria, due to its low cost, encrypted messages, and the ability to easily share messages with both individuals and groups.
The aim of the research project was to shed light on how the app is influencing Nigerian elections, particularly in light of concerns, in Nigeria, and across the globe, about social media usage and the spread of “fake news”.
The report, released on Monday in Abuja, titled, WhatsApp and Nigeria’s 2019 Elections: Mobilising the People, Protecting the Vote, highlighted how politicians and their aides deployed the app in reaching a large group of followers.
While presenting the report at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, leader of the research team, Jonathan Fisher of the University of Birmingham, said the app helped less traditional power players to enter into the political arena, especially tech-savvy youth.
The team also included Idayat Hassan of CDD Centre, Jamie Hitchen (Independent Consultant) and Nic Cheeseman (University of Birmingham).
The research consisted of 50 interviews with political campaigns, activists, scholars and experts in Abuja, Oyo and Kano and a citizen survey (n=1,005) and focus groups in Oyo and Kano states.
In terms of organisation, the report noted that the political use of WhatsApp was increasingly sophisticated and organised at the presidential level.
It stated that by setting up multiple overlapping WhatsApp groups, organisations such as the Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) and Atikulated Youth Force (AYF) – set up to support, respectively, the campaigns of President Buhari and his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar, could send messages to tens of thousands of people at the touch of a button by forming hundreds of groups of 256 members.
Atiku Urges Implementation Of Uwais C’ttee’s Recommendations
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the implementation of the recommendations of Justice UwaisElectoral Reforms Committee and the creation of Electoral Crimes Commission.
Atiku made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said that although he is still challenging the 2019 elections results at the tribunal, he believe that a real leader did not just entail getting justice for the past but knowing that “prevention is better than cure.”
“I have been pondering on the question, how can Nigeria have credible elections.
“Our electoral system needs not just to be brought up to date, by the acceptance of the amendments to the Electoral Act passed by the 8th National Assembly, we also need to be up to tomorrow.
“This is by taking steps today to ensure that the lapses that made it possible for the 2019 elections to be manipulated or rigged are addressed,” he added.
Atiku said that one way of addressing the lapses is to implement the salient recommendations of Uwais committee and setting up Electoral Crimes Commission.
He said one of such recommendations, which would enhance the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was that the power to appoint the Chairman and board of the INEC be taken away from the President and given to the Judiciary.
“Of all three arms of government, the Judiciary is the least affected by elections, meaning that it has the highest objectivity in matters relating to INEC.
“It is, therefore, in the best position of the three arms, to appoint a chairman and board members for the electoral body that are impartial, competent and patriotic.
“This recommendation may seem like a small change, but my experience in life has taught me never to underestimate the big difference small changes can make,” he said.
He pointed out that Nigeria currently faces insecurity and economic revival as its major challenges.
Atiuk said that he did not believe in blaming, but leadership must be solution-oriented, not blame focused.
“This is why I proffer this patriotic advice. Nigeria must be great again and all hands must be on deck to achieve that,” he said.
Ambode Debunks APC Defection Rumour
Former Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has spoken on his rumoured planned defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
There have been speculations in some quarters that Ambode was disappointed he did not make the ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari submitted to the Nigerian Senate.
Many had thought the nation’s leader would compensate Ambode for losing his return ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Buhari picked two nominees from Lagos and Ambode lost out.
Those picked were ex Lagos Governor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora.
But Habib Aruna, Ambode’s spokesman, in a terse statement last Monday night, said any information of his principal leaving the ruling party was “totally untrue”.
While debunking the news as an attempt to malign former Lagos helmsman, Aruna appealed to the public to disregard mischievous persons and their sponsors.
He said: “We enjoin the general public, particularly Lagosians to disregard the planted news by some faceless and mischievous individuals in some unknown blogs, who are hell bent on creating acrimonious situation, spreading fake news that the immediate past governor of Lagos State, HE. Akinwunmi Ambode has dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the PDP.”
