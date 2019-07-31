Sport
‘Ighalo Is Best African Striker’
Former Nigeria international, Jude Aneke has lauded Odion Ighalo as the best African striker.
The China-based striker helped Nigeria finish third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.
Ighalo scooped the Golden Boot accolade having netted five goals in the continental tournament.
However, the 30-year-old player announced his retirement from international football after the competition.
“Ighalo’s decision to retire is best known to him, in anyway Nigeria must move on,” Aneke noted.
Aneke, who played for Nigeria once, was the Nigeria league top scorer in 2012 with Kaduna United with 20 goals.
“Ighalo is an experienced striker and arguably the best in Africa going by his top scorer award in the AFCON,” he added.
“And the qualifiers before that however we must encourage younger strikers to aspire to be like Ighalo.”
In a related development, Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL legend and player advisor, Victor Ezeji has voiced his displeasure with clubs in the country playing in the NPFL just looking to always qualify for continental football, but not wanting to meet the criteria in order to do so which he says is really affecting the league negatively.
In a chat with www.brila.net, Ezeji also added that the NFF needs to come in and set down rules for clubs who qualify, with the qualified clubs meeting those requirements before they are allowed to represent Nigeria at the continental level.
“The NFF has to come in, there has to be laid down rules. If you ask every club, it’s all about wanting to play in the continent. It’s not just wanting to play on the continent, there needs to be laid down rules and criteria to be met,” Ezeji said.
Sport
Real Madrid Academy Ready To Groom Stars
The Real Madrid Football Academy, initiated and developed by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, is now set to start the grooming of international football stars, following the completion of the facility in Port Harcourt.
The President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad laid the foundation stone on May 28, 2018 after the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike reached agreement with officials of Real Madrid Football Club.
Wike and officials of Real Madrid Football Club addressed the sporting media at the Government House, Port Harcourt to kick-start the initiative to develop football.
The governor had earlier cemented the construction of Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt after meeting with officials in Spain.
Today, the Real Madrid Football Academy is set for operation. All the facilities have been completed by the contractors. The coaching and other technical staff have been trained in Madrid.
Wike had directed the admission of all the players of Banham Model Primary School Port Harcourt into the Real Madrid Football Academy when the Academy opens later in the year.
Banham Model Primary School won this year’s Channels Television Kids Cup.
Further admissions are ongoing.
Representative of Ministry of Sports at the Real Madrid Football Academy Project Site, Mr Allwell Braide said that the contractor has done well.
He said that the football academy is ready, awaiting commissioning by the Rivers State governor.
He said that the administrative building, classrooms, football training field and the basketball court have been completed.
Mr Sunday Odungweru said that the Real Madrid Football Academy will give Rivers youths the opportunity to excel.
He said the institution will create the platform for football lovers in the South-South and South-East to interact for the development of the game, which will lead to the emergence of new international stars.
Head Coach of S. K. E. Football Club, Port Harcourt, Mr Tunde Sanni said that the Real Madrid Football Academy will make youths to be more committed to life as they now have an avenue to become super stars and millionaires.
He said: “It is a good gesture from Governor Wike. We want him to maintain it. The very best of footballers can emerge from the Academy. Even after his time in government, we will remember him”.
A football administrator, Frank Baridakara described the completion of the Real Madrid Football Academy as a dream come true for Rivers State.
He said the Academy will boost sports development in Rivers State.
“Graduates from the Academy will make the state proud. They will excel in international football. This Academy will produce the likes of Ronaldo that we have been hearing about”, he said.
Chinonso Uka said that the Rivers State governor’s initiative has developed a platform for more youths to be groomed as successful professional footballers.
A player, Musa Kundi said that by building the Real Madrid Football Academy, Governor Wike has encouraged upcoming footballers to aspire to the highest level.
He said that the Academy will create the avenue for Rivers youths to become International Stars.
Sport
Osimhen Savours Egypt 2019 Experience
Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen says he is happy to have gained some valuable senior tournament experience at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Sporting Charleroi forward featured in just 45 minutes, the second half of the third-place playoff against Tunisia, but insists that the AFCON was a major learning curve for him.
“Everyone is still in the process of learning,” said the 2015 U-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.
“I’m grateful I was at the AFCON, we own this space and in the future we are going to dominate this place so the experiences I gathered are going to help me.
“For me, to play at the AFCON, the biggest stage in Africa is a massive achievement.
Most times, the pressure is high but the experienced players stay calm because they know the game and they’ve been in it for years.”
Osimhen is set to be a key man in the future for the Super Eagles, and is being touted as the likely long-term replacement for Odion Ighalo following the latter’s retirement from international football.
The 20-year-old Belgian-based forward will hope to be called for Nigeria’s opening 2021 AFCON qualifier against Benin in November.
Featured
2019 AFCON, Key Moment For Africa -Renard
Morocco national team coach Herve Renard has said that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be a key tournament for the future of football on the continent.
This year’s edition of the AFCON is the first to move into the middle of the year and therefore avoid the issue of African players in major leagues leaving their clubs for an international tournament in the middle of a season as well as introducing an expanded format of 24 teams (up from the previous number of 16 qualifiers).
“I think both decisions are good for football in Africa. To play in June is much better, even if we could have problems with weather in some parts of Africa,” Renard was quoted as saying.
“But in terms of relationships with clubs in Europe or anywhere around the world, it is very important because things got complicated previously.”
Renard is looking to become the first man to lead three different nations to AFCON glory, having taken Zambia and the Ivory Coast to the title in 2012 and 2015 respectively.
He has also made his mark in Morocco by guiding them back to the World Cup last year – their first appearance at the global tournament in two decades.
“This will be my seventh tournament,” added the Frenchman. “In terms of the image of Africa, this continent needs to improve because all around the world these days they can watch the tournament.
“This is a key tournament for our football, and I say our football because I consider I am part of Africa too.
“I have been on this continent for so many years now and sometimes I don’t like the image we give to everybody so if we want more positive comments about us to come from other parts of the world then we need to improve.”
Trending
-
Opinion2 days ago
Appraising The Mercenary Culture
-
Politics2 days ago
Imperative Of Transcendent Minds
-
Sports1 day ago
Africa Cup Track: Nigeria Leads Table With 21 Medals
-
Featured2 days ago
Insecurity: Southern Youth Vow To Defend People Against Herdsmen
-
News2 days ago
Things You Should Know About Cars And Driving
-
Politics9 hours ago
2019 Polls: ‘How Whatsapp Strengthens, Undermines Nigeria’s Democracy’
-
Featured2 days ago
Buhari’s Ministers: What Deal For Rivers
-
Politics9 hours ago
Jega Charges Political Parties On Use Of Social Media