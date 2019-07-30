News
Things You Should Know About Cars And Driving
What to do when you’re stopped by a police officer
Safely pull to the side of the road, turn off your car, roll down the window and keep your hands visible. Don’t make any sudden moves or argue with the officer. Do your arguing in traffic court.
*. How to deal with a flat tyre
Pull completely off the road, even if it means destroying the tyre. Call roadside assistance and let that person change the tyre. If you have a spare (many cars now only have an inflation kit) and know how to change the tire, make sure you are out of traffic and in plain sight of oncoming traffic before changing it yourself.
*. What to do when the “check engine” light comes on
If there is any change in the car’s performance, any mechanical noises, smoke from the tailpipe or electrical smells, stop the car and call for assistance. If there are none of these symptoms, take the car to a dealer and let them diagnose the problem. However, if you just bought petrol, the light might just be indicating that the petrolcover is loose. Tighten the cap and continue driving. The light should go off on its own.
*. How to deal with a friend who is about to drive under the influence
Don’t get in the car. Do anything not to drive with an intoxicated person, and that includes calling your parents for a lift or paying for a taxi. Your next move is to try to prevent your drunken friend from hurting themselves or someone else.
*. How to drive safely while talking on a cell phone
Most states ban all cell phone use by novice drivers, so be sure you know if these provisions apply where you live. If it’s permissible to use a cell, always use a hands-free device so you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Learn how to pair your phone with the car’s Bluetooth system. Don’t even think about texting while driving (no, not even at stoplights).
*. What to do after an auto accident
If the car is drivable and there are no serious injuries, turn on your flashers and pull safely out of traffic. Call the police to report the accident. Exchange insurance information with the other driver but refrain from discussing the accident and who is at fault. Make notes and use your cell phone’s camera to take pictures of the cars involved.
*. How to drive in rain
Reduce your speed and leave more room between your vehicle and those in front of you. Understand how to handle skids. If possible, practise reacting to skidding in safe conditions. Understand that a car might hydroplane on a rain puddle on the road and learn how to react to driving with reduced traction and visibility.
*How to avoid road rage situations
Understand the severe consequences to you, your car and your driving record when minor disagreements escalate to life-threatening situations. When someone offends you, take a deep breath and know that your anger will dissolve in minutes. Don’t anger other drivers by cutting them off or tailgating. If you’ve inadvertently angered another driver, don’t get drawn into interacting with them. Ignore them or, if necessary, change your route. Finally, repeat this
Army Invades Bayelsa Community, Burns Houses
Men of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have confirmed the invasion of Azagbene federated community, following the killing of two of its personnel.
Our correspondent gathered that soldiers hunting for suspected criminals that killed two of its personnel guarding a crude oil facility in the area allegedly invaded Azagbene community in Bayelsa State.
The authorities of 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, through its spokesman, Maj. Danjuma Jonah confirmed the death of two of its personnel but denied burning down houses in the community.
He said “Our men did not burn down houses in Azagbene community. We are only combing the community and neighbouring towns in search of one soldier that is missing as a result of the attack that led to the death of two soldiers.
“And we are carrying out the search for the missing soldier in conjunction with leaders of the community.
According to a community source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the well-armed suspected militants who came in a speedboat, struck on Monday night, leaving two soldiers dead, one other missing and carted away their riffles.
Explaining further, he said that after the incident, stern-looking soldiers yesterday morning invaded the community, burning houses as villagers scampered into the bush for safety.
“When the soldiers entered our community, they directed us to leave because they were going to burn everything to the ground and that anybody that fails to comply with the directive would be killed.
“Before some of us left the community, I saw the building of our paramount ruler on fire. Even my family house has been burnt to the ground. As I speak with you, we are suffering for a crime we didn’t commit.”
Another community source said my father, mum and stepmom were all arrested but were later released and warned to evacuate the community to nearby communities for shelter because they were going to burn down the whole community.
They also said, if they receive further instruction which they were waiting for, they will as well kill people in the community.
He continued “According to the calls I received, some unscrupulous criminal elements killed two army men and took their rifles, now the whole of the community is receiving the bitter pains of what they didn’t do.”
Buhari’s Ministerial List Can’t Tackle Nigeria’s Challenges -PDP …As Senate Screens 43 Ministerial Nominees, Today
The Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday, described the list of ministerial nominees released by President Muhammadu Buhari as colourless and inspiring no hope in Nigerians.
In a statement issued via its verified Twitter handle, the party said, the list showed the regard in which the President and his All Progressives Congress hold Nigerians.
It said, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list presented to the Senate today is colourless, stagnant, uninspiring and do not convey any sense of hope or purposeful governance under the APC.
“The party says that to the chagrin and utter disappointment of Nigerians, the list is replete with incompetent individuals who failed in their erstwhile ministerial assignments and left their ministries in a shambles.
“Indeed, such a ministerial list can only come from a leadership that does not have mandate of the people. It is a complete waste of time and cannot fulfil the expectation of Nigerians.
“The list has further shown President Buhari and APC‘s insensitivity and disdain for Nigerians and it does not in any way reflect their hope and eagerness for a better Nigeria.
“Furthermore, in recycling failed yesterday’s men for today’s assignment, President Buhari and the APC have left no one in doubt that they have no vision to move our nation out of the economic and security predicaments into which they have plunged us in the last four years.
“A committed and responsive leadership would have widely consulted with Nigerians before compiling a ministerial list, given the current situation in the country.
“If, indeed, President Buhari and the APC mean well for Nigerians and are interested in revamping our critical sectors, they would not have ended up with a list of those who will help conceal the huge corruption in the Buhari administration in the last four years, as well as those who will assist in channeling funds to individuals and groups used by the APC to rig the 2019 presidential election.
“Strangely, the list has no space for the youths demography, those to whom the future is said to belong.
“The PDP holds that with this development, it is clear that the only way our nation can come out of our present economic and security quandary lies in the retrieval of Atiku’s stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal,” the statement ended.
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday announced names of 12 former ministers who worked with him in his first term for reappointment.
They are Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State) Hadi Sirika (Katsina State), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State), Lai Mohammed (Kwara State) Chris Ngige (Anambra State), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State), Abubakar Malami (Jigawa State), Godfrey Onyeama (Enugu State), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State) , Osagie Enahire (Edo State), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State), and Mohameed Bello (Adamawa State).
Some of the former ministers not reappointed are Okechukwu Enelamah (Abia State), Udoma Udo Udoma (Akwa Ibom State), Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa State), Audu Ogbeh (Benue State) and Usani Uguru (Cross River State).
Others are Ibe Kachikwu (Delta State), Anthony Anwuka (Imo State ), Stephen Ochani (Kogi State), Abdulrahaman Dambazau (Kano State), Abubakar Bawa Bwari (Niger State), Cladius Omoleye Daramola (Ondo State) Isaac Adewole (Osun State ), Adebayo Shittu (Oyo State ), Solomon Dalong (Plateau State), Aisha Abubakar (Sokoto State ) and Mansur Dan Ali (Zamfara State).
Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the screening and confirmation of the nominees would begin, today.
He added that other legislative activities in the chamber would take back seat to ensure the speedy completion of the important assignment.
Lawan said this after reeling out the list of the ministerial nominees on the floor of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday.
“The screening of the ministerial nominees will commence tomorrow morning,” he said.
“All other legislative activities will take back stage for this very important national assignment.”
President Muhammadu Buhari sent 43 ministerial nominees for confirmation.
Seven former governors and senators each are among the 43 ministerial nominees whose names were sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation, yesterday.
The seven former governors include Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), George Akume (Benue), Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Timipre Slyva (Bayelsa) and Babatunde Fasola (Lagos).
However, the ex-governors are not likely to enjoy same privileges with the former lawmakers during the screening exercise.
In the tradition of the Senate, the seven former lawmakers would be asked to take a bow and avoid all the questions and answers that normally characterise the exercise as a mark of respect.
Also, the Senate has announced the postponement of its annual recess by one week.
This, it said, was to enable members screen the ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Chairman, Senate ad hoc committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, stated this while addressing reporters yesterday.
Our correspondent reported earlier that Buhari on Tuesday submitted the names of 43 nominees to the Red Chamber for confirmation hearing.
The Senate’s annual recess was initially billed to start tomorrow.
Adeyeye disclosed that the “Senate would start the screening on Wednesday”.
According to the lawmaker, since the exercise would be thorough, “the Senate would suspend its rules to sit beyond 2pm and conduct plenary on Mondays and Fridays until all the nominees have been successfully grilled”.
Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
NNPC Signs $3.15bn Financing Agreement For OML 13
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has signed a 3.15 billion dollars Financing and Technical Services Agreement between Sterling Oil Exploration and other partners for the development of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13.
The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, yesterday in Abuja.
He said the other partners are Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and the exploration and production arm of NNPC, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).
He said that the move was part of the quest by the NNPC to increase the nation’s crude oil reserves and daily oil production to three million barrels per day.
OML 13 is 100 per cent owned by the NPDC and is located in the Eastern axis of the Niger Delta covering a total area of 1987km².
He said that the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Malam MeleKyari, had described the funding arrangement as “a game changer to oil and gas project financing in Nigeria”.
He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving the transaction, adding that OML 13 held strong potential both for the petroleum industry and the nation’s economy.
Explaining the terms of the financing, Kyari disclosed that the Federal Government is expected to earn over 10.2 billion dollars in royalties and taxes from the project over the next 15 years.
Also NNPC would earn over five billion dollars after payment of the entire financing obligation.
The GMD advised the management of NPDC to develop a strong community engagement strategy to forestall any crisis that could hinder operations.
He disclosed that the acreage boasts of over 926 million stock tank barrels (mstb) and 5.24 trillion cubic feet (tcf) respectively of oil and gas reserves, adding that the Financing and Technical Services Agreement was for a period of 15 years.
According to him, 3.15 billion dollar ceiling funding will be provided by SEEPCO with a 10-year capital investment period and five years for cost recovery.
First oil of about 7,900bpd is expected from the project by April, 1, 2020 while production is expected to peak at 94,000bpd and 542mmscfd within four years.
On local content, the project is expected to enhance participation by indigenous companies in the industry by providing over 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.
The Chairman, Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, Mr Tony Chukwueke, expressed delight at the opportunity offered the company to support the production and reserves growth aspiration of the Federal Government.
On whether the sect would continue their protests even in the face of serious clampdowns, he said: “We are undeterred and will continue to come out to protest against Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s detention. We came out today and will continue to come out for our demonstrations.
“We simply want our leader released. If the government grants our demand, we will quit storming the streets for protests.”
