Things You Should Know About Cars And Driving

What to do when you’re stopped by a police officer

Safely pull to the side of the road, turn off your car, roll down the window and keep your hands visible. Don’t make any sudden moves or argue with the officer. Do your arguing in traffic court.

*. How to deal with a flat tyre

Pull completely off the road, even if it means destroying the tyre. Call roadside assistance and let that person change the tyre. If you have a spare (many cars now only have an inflation kit) and know how to change the tire, make sure you are out of traffic and in plain sight of oncoming traffic before changing it yourself.

*. What to do when the “check engine” light comes on

If there is any change in the car’s performance, any mechanical noises, smoke from the tailpipe or electrical smells, stop the car and call for assistance. If there are none of these symptoms, take the car to a dealer and let them diagnose the problem. However, if you just bought petrol, the light might just be indicating that the petrolcover is loose. Tighten the cap and continue driving. The light should go off on its own.

*. How to deal with a friend who is about to drive under the influence

Don’t get in the car. Do anything not to drive with an intoxicated person, and that includes calling your parents for a lift or paying for a taxi. Your next move is to try to prevent your drunken friend from hurting themselves or someone else.

*. How to drive safely while talking on a cell phone

Most states ban all cell phone use by novice drivers, so be sure you know if these provisions apply where you live. If it’s permissible to use a cell, always use a hands-free device so you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Learn how to pair your phone with the car’s Bluetooth system. Don’t even think about texting while driving (no, not even at stoplights).

*. What to do after an auto accident

If the car is drivable and there are no serious injuries, turn on your flashers and pull safely out of traffic. Call the police to report the accident. Exchange insurance information with the other driver but refrain from discussing the accident and who is at fault. Make notes and use your cell phone’s camera to take pictures of the cars involved.

*. How to drive in rain

Reduce your speed and leave more room between your vehicle and those in front of you. Understand how to handle skids. If possible, practise reacting to skidding in safe conditions. Understand that a car might hydroplane on a rain puddle on the road and learn how to react to driving with reduced traction and visibility.

*How to avoid road rage situations

Understand the severe consequences to you, your car and your driving record when minor disagreements escalate to life-threatening situations. When someone offends you, take a deep breath and know that your anger will dissolve in minutes. Don’t anger other drivers by cutting them off or tailgating. If you’ve inadvertently angered another driver, don’t get drawn into interacting with them. Ignore them or, if necessary, change your route. Finally, repeat this