Imperative Of Transcendent Minds
Jason Osai
The ability of rational thought is not an all-comers game; it requires stretching the mind beyond the reaches of general precepts and the usual perceptions that anchor lesser minds on mundane issues such as materialism, ethnicity or the neurotic preoccupation with the preposterous and idiotic matter of searching for the face of the Unknowable through the jaded and ossified creeds of institutional religion; the transcendent mind is neither Jew, Buddhist, Traditionalist, Christian nor Moslem. Transcendence of the mind, in this regard, implies the ability to see beyond the tiny little pictures and philosophies that constitute divisive hedgerows in humanity; the transcendent mind sees and savors the essence of the larger picture. In management and administration, transcendence requires embracing the concept of formalistic impersonality and being conscious of halo effect. In political leadership, transcendence calls for objectivity, sensitivity and decisiveness devoid of sentiments, sectionalism and all the other isms that create divisions and cause disaffection and conflict in human society. This piece focuses on the decisions and actions of two governors (one from the South and the other from the North), the averments of a consultant physician of Fulani extraction and a foremost Traditional Ruler from the North.
In very unequivocal terms, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State declined to provide land for RUGA arguing that the land he has is earmarked for agriculture. Couching his position in comical cynicism, Wike offered to give the Federal Government access to the seawaters of Rivers State for them to pipe water to RUGA settlements in the North just as they piped oil and gas there; this is an obvious reaction to the violence and insecurity perpetrated by herdsmen in the State in recent times and an eloquent expression of the resolve to protect Rivers people; that it was not a campaign speech demonstrated its patriotic root. In what seems a volte-face from the patriotism expressed in regard the RUGA uproar, Governor Wike appointed HRH Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed 1, JSC Rtd CON, Emir of Lafian Barebari and Chairman Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, as Chancellor of Rivers State University. While the first decision painted a picture of vanguard of the people of Rivers State, the nationalist in Wike crystalized from the later decision; taken together, the two decisions clearly indicate a desire to maintain the corporate existence of Nigeria as a nation without compromising the interest and safety of Rivers people; they attest to the objectivity of Governor Wike and transcendence above interparty, interreligious and ethnocentric bickering.
On Nija.com Legit (July 16, 2019), Jerrywright Ukwu reports that Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi State broke a twenty-eight year old jinx by building a chapel in Government House, Lokoja; said Governor Bello: “Religion is a matter of faith, of belief, not evidence, and if we do not have respect for the beliefs of others, it’s to our detriment, since a lack of respect diminishes us as human beings. So, I am shocked as to why my predecessors never bothered to build a chapel for Christians even when there is a mosque here.” Stating that “Religion is a matter of faith, of belief, not evidence” indicates that Governor Bello realizes that religion is imaginary and based on conjectural anecdotes and narratives. Again, to have said that “if we do not have respect for the beliefs of others, it’s to our detriment, since a lack of respect diminishes us as human beings” indicates that Bello is a Moslem in the true sense of Islam being a religion of peace; this means that he is beyond the fanaticism of extremism as instigated by some radical Moslem clerics. These eloquently speak to the transcendence of his mind, which reflects the desire for harmony in humanity.
Reacting to the RUGA palaver, Dr. Nura Alkali, a Fulani and consultant physician at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, opined that “only the blind will insist on living a 17th Century life in 2018. Fifty years ago, humans conquered space to land on the moon. Others decoded DNA, which advanced the science of animal breeding to levels never before imagined in history. But we still have people pursuing an impossible nomadic lifestyle to raise cattle.” This is a lamentation of a way of life that belongs in the distant past of Nigeria.
Reacting to the economically debilitating and pervading social insecurity and the biting undercurrents of ethnocentrism in Nigeria, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano and a Fulani, wrote thus: “After the First World War (WWI), the victors treated Germany with the same contempt Nigeria is treating Igbo. Two decades [after the WWI], there was a Second World War (WWII), far costlier than the first. Germany was again defeated, but this time, they won a more honorable peace. Our present political leaders have no sense of history. There is a new Igbo man, who was not born in 1966 and neither knows nor cares about Nzeogwu and Ojukwu. There are Igbo men on the streets who were never Biafrans. They were born Nigerian; are Nigerians but suffer because of actions of earlier generations. They will soon decide that it is better to fight their own war, and maybe find an honorable peace, than to remain in this contemptible state in perpetuity. The Northern Bourgeoisie and the Yoruba Bourgeoisie have exacted their pound of flesh from the Igbo. For one Sardauna, one Tafawa Balewa, one Akintola and one Okotie-Eboh, hundreds of thousands have died and suffered. If this issue is not addressed immediately, no conference will solve Nigeria’s problems.” This clearly indicates fervent patriotism, strong sense of history and the realization of the fact that history has the uncanny capacity of being repeated by those who fail to learn its lessons. Sanusi’s averment transcends the wrangling amongst the major ethnic groups and myriad of minority groups across the Nigerian ethno-cultural space, where virulent ethnocentric vituperations and disintegrative nationalism are the order of the day and constitute the new norm.
Until the process of selecting leadership in Nigeria encourages and accommodates the emergence of patriotic, objective and decisive people in public office, the nagging issue of rudderlessness and lackluster performance in the public sector will persist to the detriment of the Nigerian society. Here, it is a collective responsibility; both the leader and the led share in the phenomenon. As the saying goes “a people deserve the leadership they get.”
Osai is a lecturer in Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Buhari’s Ministers: What Deal For Rivers
After a long wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to pick ministers for his second term in office, he eventually did so with the presentation for screening by the Senate, a complement of 43 nominees, comprising 36 men and seven women; none of whom was less than 35 years of age. The list indicated that 11 of the previous ministers were returning, while 32 new ones are coming on board. Five states had two nominees each and the rest were availed just one nominee each. Expectedly, the list attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians and foreigners alike as some of its features were simply inexplicable even by the most intrepid political pundits in the country.
For the Rivers State, the story was not different as the sole nominee – Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, did not attract less concern – both for his supporters and those who had crossed his path with bitter experiences in the past along his political trajectory, as one of the most privileged Nigerians to occupy public office serially, at both state and national levels. It was therefore not difficult for questions to arise over what the Rivers State will face in Buhari’s second term, with Amaechi as the minister representing the state.
Concern over Amaechi’s proclivities as minister in Buhari’ second term could not have been raised better than by the Senate Minority Leader – the erudite Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, (representing Abia East) who during the ministerial screening last week, and in very clear terms, advised the former that as Minister he is to serve the entire country “including Rivers State”. Abaribe went on to appeal to the nominee that as Minister from and representing the Rivers State, Amaechi should see himself as a critical stakeholder in the entrenchment and sustenance of peace and progress in the state. To round off his message to Amaechi, Abaribe urged him not to forget the revitalisation of the Eastern Corridor of the country’s railway system which starts from Port Harcourt and runs across the South East and all through to the North East of the country.
The circumstance under which the Senator from Abia State was constrained to lecture a ministerial nominee from Rivers State on the benefits of peace in the latter’s own state, may seem out of place.
However, at the risk of sounding immodest but with no pun intended, it can be stated here that Amaechi had by his acts of commission and omission in the past, wittingly earned for himself the odious image of an incubus, that is determined to destroy whatever he fails to control in the state.
This self-serving agenda of his, manifested at least in several areas of interface between the Federal Ministry of Transportation which he served as its head in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, and is likely to be re-posted there for the second term. While the universal homily holds that “Charity begins at home”, Amaechi seemed to have reversed it with a mindset of “Charity begins abroad and dies at home”.
As an individual who the good people of Rivers State honoured specially with the rare privilege of serving unprecedentedly as Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly for two terms of eight years, and as governor for another two terms of eight years, the least to be expected from him was to lead in the transformation of the state to the next level in development, by utilising any opportunity he finds at his disposal, beyond his tenures in the previous elevated public offices. To accentuate his humongous indebtedness to the state was that even his elevation to the office of Minister, was facilitated during his tenure as governor of the Rivers State.
However, rather than meet public expectation with respect to building up the state as a partner in progress with the succeeding administration of Nyesom Wike, he elected to operate as a reducing agent as far as any of the goodies from the federal government that was designated for the Rivers State is concerned. A stock taking exercise on the ‘contributions’ to Rivers State by Amaechi as Minister of Transportation during Buhari’s first term will not exclude the avoidable collapse of the two major seaports of Port Harcourt and Onne, the blight of the Eastern Railway Corridor and the shenanigans surrounding the remodelling of the Port Harcourt Airport – all under his ministry.
Against the backdrop of the foregoing, Amaechi’s re-appointment by Buhari as minister representing Rivers State in the second term in office, does not just elicit concern, but is seen by many as essentially ominous, thereby putting the federal government on the block to assuage the fears around such a dispensation, within the state and elsewhere. It is not out of place to appreciate that even Abaribe’s Senate floor appeal to Amaechi, not to forget the revival of the Eastern Corridor of the country’s railway system, is associated remotely or otherwise, with this fear.
Yet, Amaechi does not need to carry, and has nothing to benefit from carrying continuously, the toga of a vindictive spoilsport in Buhari’s second term. All he has to do is to be friendly to the government and people of the Rivers State. In fact, by so doing, he will not only atone for his sins against the state, but also prove most eloquently, that President Buhari does not harbour any malevolent agenda for the state, in his second term.
El-Zakzaky’s Freedom Debate Divides Reps
Members of the House of Representatives yesterday, disagreed over a motion urging Kaduna State Government to obey a court order and release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.
After a long debate which lasted for more than two hours, Speaker of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila put the matter to a voice vote, but he could not clearly rule as members shouted loudly in support and against the motion.
Gbajabiamila called for the House to be divided and that members in support of the motion should occupy the left wing and those against should occupy the right wing of the chambers.
While members were moving across the green chambers in a rowdy session, the Speaker called for an executive session and journalists and guests were asked to go out.
Moving the motion earlier, Rep. Shamsudeen Danbazau (APC-Kano), said that the actions of the group had threatened the peace and security of the nation’s capital and the Corperate existence of Nigeria.
He said the killing of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Umar and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Mr Precious Owolabi among others victims and vandalisation of private and public properties were “terrorising.”
Dambazau called on the House to make recommendations that would outlaw the Shiite group as its activities contravened the 2011 Terrorism Act as passed by the National Assembly.
Rep. Stanley Olajide (PDP-Oyo) said that it was a critical situation and that it was important to be seriously dealt with.
Olajide said that it was easy to call for more security personnel to be positioned at strategic points but it was important to engage in dialogue.
Also Rep. Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akw Ibom), said that heads of security agencies should be invited to explain their challenges with a view to finding a lasting solution to the security situation in the country.
Onofiok said that a lot of resources were invested in training the late DCP, the corps member and other victims who were avoidably killed in the clash.
He commiserated with members of the families of the victims and the Nigerian Police Force and prayed for the repose of the souls of all those who had died.
Also, the Leader of the House, Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC-Kano) said that he had earlier engaged the Shiite group on behalf of the House.
The leader said that he promised the group to present their concerns to the leadership of the National Assembly and ensure they get results.
Doguwa said he was disappointed that the group invaded the Assembly the next day, injuring security agents, vandalizing public and private properties.
The lawmaker said that the National Assembly which is the symbol of democracy should always be respected as it plays its role in ensuring that the people’s voices are heard.
When the House reconvened after the executive session, members resolved to set up an ad hoc committee led by Doguwa to interface with the executive with a view to resolving the matter.
Certificate Of Return: Senator-Elect Protests As INEC Kicks
Benjamin Uwajumogu, Senator-elect of Imo North, last Monday, led some protesters to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, headquarters over the non-issuance of a certificate of return to him.
INEC had set up a committee to look into allegations of misconduct in the senatorial election after Uwajumogu had been declared winner.
The decision was challenged by Uwajumogu, who contested on the platform of All Progressives Congress, (APC). This is just as INEC condemned the protest at its headquarters by Benjamin and his supporters over a Federal High Court judgment.
A national commissioner with INEC and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who stated this in Enugu, said INEC would not be stampeded into issuing a certificate of return to Uwajumogu.
On July 5, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC to issue Uwajumogu a certificate of return.
While speaking with journalists at INEC headquarters in Abuja the senator-elect wondered why a committee was set up after he had been declared winner of the poll.
Uwajumogu accused INEC of “using the excuse of the committee to deny” him the certificate.
His words: “Some of them that have been given certificates did not have to go through any committee before they were given. Why is my own going through this process? Why is INEC using the excuse of the committee to deny us our certificate of return, when a court has given an order?
“We are asking INEC to produce that certificate of return to forestall a breakdown of law and order.” In reaction, INEC through Okoye, in Enugu yesterday, said:
“We cannot rush to hand over the certificate of return to him; we must study the court judgment. As a commission, we must obey court order even if we are not satisfied.
“Recall that the commission was served with the judgment of the court order on Wednesday, July 16. The said judgment could not undergo the regular processes and procedures of the commission and must wait for its next meeting.
“The commission will not be stampeded into taking precipitate action or decision that may be detrimental to the electoral process and procedures.”
Okoye revealed that the Commission has withdrawn and re-issued 87 certificates of return.
