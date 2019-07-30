Sports
Africa Cup Track: Nigeria Leads Table With 21 Medals
Team Nigeria in day two of the African Cup Track have continued to dominate the Championship, winning 21 medals.
Tidesports source reports that Team Nigeria won eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals in twelve events at the weekend.
The 2019 Africa Cup Track Cycling is holding at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
In the Women Junior individual pursuit Tawakalt Yekeem won first Gold for Nigeria, Mary Samuel won Silver, and Salma Salahedin from Egypt won Bronze.
Also in Women Elite Individual pursuit, Ebstissam Zayed from Egypt won Gold , Ese Ukpeseraye from Nigeria won Silver and Awa Bamogo of Burkina Faso had Bronze.
In the Men junior individual pursuit, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah and John Gabriel clinched gold and sliver respectively while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
In Team Men Elite individual event, Assem Khalil won Gold for Egypt while Kurotimi Abaka and Qodiri Ajibade won silver and bronze for Nigeria.
In Women Junior Sprint, Tawakalt Yekeem from Nigeria won Gold while Mary Samuel won Silver also for Nigeria and Hadir Ossam secured bronze for Egypt, while in the women elite Team Sprint, Rita Oveh won Gold and Ese Upkeseraye won sliver for Nigeria and Awa Bamogo won bronze for Burkina Faso.
For the Men Junior Team Sprint, Nigeria’s Bethel Okeyah won Gold, Ahmed Elsenfawi of Egypt had sliver and Shedrack Igunbor won bronze.
Result of the Women Elite point race showed Ebtissdam Zayed of Egypt winning gold, Rosemary Marcus of Nigeria with Silver and Awa Bamogo won bronze.
In the Women Junior point race, Nigeria’s Mary Samuel, Grace Ayuba and Tawakalt Yekeem clinched Gold, Silver and bronze respectively.
However, Mounier Elzhari of Morroco won gold, Caleb Kalizibe from Nigeria won sliver and Ahmed Mohammed of Egypt won bronze in the men’s elite sprint.
In the Men Junior points race, Bethel Okeyah and Bethel Vitalis secured Gold and Silver for Nigeria while Jacques Nizeyimana of Burundi won bronze.
Results for the Men Elite point race showed Qodiri Ajibade from Nigeria winning gold, Mohammed Sadki of Morroco with sliver while Daouda Soulama of Burkina Faso clinched the bronze.
Tidesports also report that Nigeria has eight gold, 10 silver and three bronze, followed by Egypt with three gold,one sliver, three bronze.
Burundi has two bronze; Burkina Faso, four, and Morocco, one gold and one silver on the second day of the championship.
Featured
AFCON 2019: S’Eagles Should’ve Won Gold -Bonfrere
Former Nigeria coach, Jo Bonfrere has said that the current Super Eagles team should have performed better at the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nations.
The Tide came home in third place at Egypt 2019, recording five wins and two defeats at the tournament.
Bonfrere, who led the Super Eagles to the 2000 final, where they lost to Cameroon on penalties insisted that Gernot Rohr’s side should have achieved more considering the quality at their disposal.
“I don’t think the third-place finish was the best they could have reached,” Bonfrere told newsmen.
“They have good players but no good football team. They should have at least reached the final, which they could have won.
“I believe that with these players, you should play better team football to enable you win games. The reason they play this kind of football is because of the defending tactical plan.”
Nigeria coach Rohr will soon head off to Munich in Germany for a refresher course before resuming his duties with the national team.
Nigeria’s next challenge will be qualifying for the 2021 AFCON. They have been placed in Group L with Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho, with the group stage set to get underway in November.
Sports
Ronaldo Escapes Charges Over Alleged Rape
Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges after being accused of sexual assault, according to US prosecutors.
Kathryn Mayorga, 34, had alleged that the Juventus player raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese star in 2010, but sought to reopen the case in 2018. He denied the allegations.
In a statement on Monday, Las Vegas prosecutors said the claims could not “be proven beyond reasonable doubt”.
The Clark County District Attorney’s office said the victim reported an assault in 2009, but refused to state where it had happened or who the attacker was. As a result police were unable “to conduct any meaningful investigation”.
In August 2018, Las Vegas police investigated the alleged crime again at the request of the victim.
But the statement added: “Based upon a review of information at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, first published a story about the allegation last year.
It said that in 2010, she reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 (£288,000) payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.
Ms Mayorga’s lawyer said she had been inspired to re-open the case by the #MeToo movement.
Ronaldo has not denied that the two met in Las Vegas in 2009, but said that what happened between them was consensual.
At the time, Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United, and about to join Real Madrid, where he spent the next nine years.
Sports
Man Utd Drops On Sports Rich List
Manchester United has dropped four places to sixth in Forbes Magazine’s annual list of the world’s most valuable sports teams.
NFL side the Dallas Cowboys, valued at $5bn (£4bn), remain top, with Major League Baseball’s the New York Yankees second on the list at $4.6bn (£3.7bn).
Real Madrid is third, with fellow Spanish side Barcelona in fourth.
Manchester City (25), Chelsea (32), Arsenal (42), and Liverpool (45) are the other English clubs in the top 50.
The Dallas Cowboys have been number one for the past four years having usurped Real Madrid in 2016.
“The values of teams in major sports leagues are booming thanks to sky-high TV deals, both local and national,” said Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor at Forbes Media.
“And with revenue growing faster than player salaries, franchises are more profitable than they have ever been.”
NFL teams made up 26 – down from 29 a year ago – of the top 50 teams on the list.
The NBA had nine teams on the list, while there were eight from European football and seven from MLB.
Trending
-
Opinion14 hours ago
Appraising The Mercenary Culture
-
Women5 days ago
Political Parties In Nigeria And Women Leadership
-
Politics14 hours ago
Imperative Of Transcendent Minds
-
Featured24 hours ago
Insecurity: Southern Youth Vow To Defend People Against Herdsmen
-
News14 hours ago
Things You Should Know About Cars And Driving
-
Featured1 day ago
Buhari’s Ministers: What Deal For Rivers