Insecurity: Southern Youth Vow To Defend People Against Herdsmen

Buhari’s Ministers: What Deal For Rivers
After a long wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to pick ministers for his second term in office, he eventually did so with the presentation for screening by the Senate, a complement of 43 nominees, comprising 36 men and seven women; none of whom was less than 35 years of age. The list indicated that 11 of the previous ministers were returning, while 32 new ones are coming on board. Five states had two nominees each and the rest were availed just one nominee each. Expectedly, the list attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians and foreigners alike as some of its features were simply inexplicable even by the most intrepid political pundits in the country.
For the Rivers State, the story was not different as the sole nominee – Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, did not attract less concern – both for his supporters and those who had crossed his path with bitter experiences in the past along his political trajectory, as one of the most privileged Nigerians to occupy public office serially, at both state and national levels. It was therefore not difficult for questions to arise over what the Rivers State will face in Buhari’s second term, with Amaechi as the minister representing the state.
Concern over Amaechi’s proclivities as minister in Buhari’ second term could not have been raised better than by the Senate Minority Leader – the erudite Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, (representing Abia East) who during the ministerial screening last week, and in very clear terms, advised the former that as Minister he is to serve the entire country “including Rivers State”. Abaribe went on to appeal to the nominee that as Minister from and representing the Rivers State, Amaechi should see himself as a critical stakeholder in the entrenchment and sustenance of peace and progress in the state. To round off his message to Amaechi, Abaribe urged him not to forget the revitalisation of the Eastern Corridor of the country’s railway system which starts from Port Harcourt and runs across the South East and all through to the North East of the country.
The circumstance under which the Senator from Abia State was constrained to lecture a ministerial nominee from Rivers State on the benefits of peace in the latter’s own state, may seem out of place.
However, at the risk of sounding immodest but with no pun intended, it can be stated here that Amaechi had by his acts of commission and omission in the past, wittingly earned for himself the odious image of an incubus, that is determined to destroy whatever he fails to control in the state.
This self-serving agenda of his, manifested at least in several areas of interface between the Federal Ministry of Transportation which he served as its head in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, and is likely to be re-posted there for the second term. While the universal homily holds that “Charity begins at home”, Amaechi seemed to have reversed it with a mindset of “Charity begins abroad and dies at home”.
As an individual who the good people of Rivers State honoured specially with the rare privilege of serving unprecedentedly as Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly for two terms of eight years, and as governor for another two terms of eight years, the least to be expected from him was to lead in the transformation of the state to the next level in development, by utilising any opportunity he finds at his disposal, beyond his tenures in the previous elevated public offices. To accentuate his humongous indebtedness to the state was that even his elevation to the office of Minister, was facilitated during his tenure as governor of the Rivers State.
However, rather than meet public expectation with respect to building up the state as a partner in progress with the succeeding administration of Nyesom Wike, he elected to operate as a reducing agent as far as any of the goodies from the federal government that was designated for the Rivers State is concerned. A stock taking exercise on the ‘contributions’ to Rivers State by Amaechi as Minister of Transportation during Buhari’s first term will not exclude the avoidable collapse of the two major seaports of Port Harcourt and Onne, the blight of the Eastern Railway Corridor and the shenanigans surrounding the remodelling of the Port Harcourt Airport – all under his ministry.
Against the backdrop of the foregoing, Amaechi’s re-appointment by Buhari as minister representing Rivers State in the second term in office, does not just elicit concern, but is seen by many as essentially ominous, thereby putting the federal government on the block to assuage the fears around such a dispensation, within the state and elsewhere. It is not out of place to appreciate that even Abaribe’s Senate floor appeal to Amaechi, not to forget the revival of the Eastern Corridor of the country’s railway system, is associated remotely or otherwise, with this fear.
Yet, Amaechi does not need to carry, and has nothing to benefit from carrying continuously, the toga of a vindictive spoilsport in Buhari’s second term. All he has to do is to be friendly to the government and people of the Rivers State. In fact, by so doing, he will not only atone for his sins against the state, but also prove most eloquently, that President Buhari does not harbour any malevolent agenda for the state, in his second term.
Partner RSG To Improve Security, Wike Urges Monarchs …Recommits To Speedy Dispensation Of Justice
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on traditional rulers to work with the state and local government areas to improve security across the state in order to fast track the development process.
Wike also declared that the Rivers State Government would formally launch the new security architecture of the on Friday.
He spoke, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, when he declared open the 110 and 111 quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council.
The governor said: ‘I wish to reiterate that our traditional rulers bear enormous moral and legal responsibilities to work with the local and state governments to secure the state and fast-track development and progress to their communities.
“It bears repeating that you have no moral claim to your traditional titles, authority and reverence if you cannot guide, mentor, persuade and prevail on your youths to shun all forms of criminality and take your communities to an enviable heights of peace and socio-economic transformation under your reign”.
Wike urged the traditional rulers to take concrete actions towards improving security in their communities.
He said the criminal elements disturbing security and peaceful existence of the state live in communities and can be fished out with strong local intelligence and commitment.
“I wish to again assure you all that Rivers State is in safe hands under our guide and we will continue to do our best to protect its political interests grow the economy and advance its development and progress more than ever until our very last day in office.
“What we need from you is to mobilize your subjects and communities for development and partner with the state government to enable our youths to realize their full potential and self-actualization as responsible citizens”, he said.
He thanked the traditional rulers who stood by his administration with courage during the most trying period to resist and frustrate the evil plan by the enemies of Rivers people to install their puppets in power and again subject the state’s common resources to mindless plunder.
He said: “I assure you with all confidence that they have been defeated and by God’s grace, they will remain defeated and subdued forever as nothing would come out of the cases they are currently sponsoring at the Election Petition Tribunal against us, which are all bound to woefully collapse like a pack of cards.
“As you all know, in the last four years we paid special and deliberate focus on bridging the gap on infrastructure, especially roads, education and healthcare delivery. As a result, many roads, educational and healthcare projects have been delivered, and many more are at their last completion stages and due to be commissioned in the first 100 days of our second term in office”.
Commenting on OML 25, Wike said he supports the development of local companies, but noted that the right thing must be done at all times.
He said if the Federal Government had given the company owned by a Rivers son the license for OML 25, the state government would have supported the company totally.
“If the Federal Government had given our son the license for OML 25, I would have been happy. But the Federal Government gave the license to Shell. Now, people were hired and they stopped operations for two years.
“Government called the Amanyanabo of Kula and others for a meeting, preached peace. Simply because of kobo, the man changed his position. Is that the kind of person you want the state government to give Staff of Office? A traditional ruler that will come before the government and sign an agreement, and then go back to say that he is withdrawing his signature”, he said.
In his address, the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja urged Governor Nyesom Wike to make traditional rulers part of the new security architecture of the state.
He said: “Traditional Rulers appreciate all the efforts you are making at curbing crime in our State and are prepared to participate in all these efforts by the state government to stem the tide of insecurity in the state. We therefore implore you to make use of capable members of the council in the planned security architecture of government”.
He described as unfortunate the situation where some traditional rulers have been indicted for aiding the perpetration of crime in parts of the state.
The Opobo monarch urged the Rivers State Government to treat the matter on a case to case basis, and thanked the governor for applying restraint when meting out punishment to traditional rulers in whose domain criminal gangs operate.
Douglas-Jaja commended Wike for entrenching development in the state, saying that with his inaugural speech, it was obvious that his second term will lead to more projects across the state.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will continue to promote access to justice and the independence of the judiciary.
The governor also distributed vehicles to newly sworn-in magistrates, saying that his administration will always create the right environment for the dispensation of justice.
Speaking, yesterday, during the presentation of the vehicles to the new magistrates, Wike said that all the arms of government should work together to develop the state.
He said: “You know that as magistrates of the Rivers state judiciary, there are certain standards of comfort that are expected of them. I doubt if you expect them to be running around in taxis and all the rest. The need for effective dispensation of justice requires that some of these basic facilities should be available to them.
“So, in terms of these vehicles, it is to make sure that as they start work, they are doing so with every necessary facility for the discharge of their responsibilities”
He noted that it is necessary to ensure that officers of all the arms have the right facilities to discharge their duties.
“It was done for judges; it has been done for the previous magistrates. These 11 new magistrates were just sworn in about a month ago. So, it is something that happens normally at all times, for all arms of government”, he said.
The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra expressed gratitude to Governor Nyesom Wike for the approval for the appointment of new magistrates and the release of new vehicles to them.
AFCON 2019: S’Eagles Should’ve Won Gold -Bonfrere
Former Nigeria coach, Jo Bonfrere has said that the current Super Eagles team should have performed better at the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nations.
The Tide came home in third place at Egypt 2019, recording five wins and two defeats at the tournament.
Bonfrere, who led the Super Eagles to the 2000 final, where they lost to Cameroon on penalties insisted that Gernot Rohr’s side should have achieved more considering the quality at their disposal.
“I don’t think the third-place finish was the best they could have reached,” Bonfrere told newsmen.
“They have good players but no good football team. They should have at least reached the final, which they could have won.
“I believe that with these players, you should play better team football to enable you win games. The reason they play this kind of football is because of the defending tactical plan.”
Nigeria coach Rohr will soon head off to Munich in Germany for a refresher course before resuming his duties with the national team.
Nigeria’s next challenge will be qualifying for the 2021 AFCON. They have been placed in Group L with Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho, with the group stage set to get underway in November.