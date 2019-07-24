We’ll Use Professionals In Diaspora To Build Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has promised to bring Nigerians in Diaspora from around the world to the state to support capacity building for development of its teachers and other workforce for youth development and empowerment.

This was stated by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the Governor of Lagos State on Diaspora Affairs, Mr Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, while declaring open a 2-day teachers training programme for teachers in Surulere organised by the Association of Nigerian Academics in UK which took place at Surulere, yesterday.

The programme is for teachers in the three local council development areas in Surulere and supported by the councils as well as Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

Sanwo-Olu said the state was going to use the knowledge, intellect, exposure and experience from the developed world to be transferred to the state through Nigerians in Diaspora for development.

“I believe that the Diaspora is what will hasten the development of Lagos State through the wind of change; so in moving forward we are going to be bringing in more people, doctors, nurses, teachers and others from around the world to come and impact the state voluntarily.

“This is the season of change, we are bringing the world to Lagos so that we can have world best practices”, he said.

“We believe that the Diaspora is the wheel of progress for Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole; nations like Israel, India even China utilise the power of the Diaspora to bring about changes in their respective nations.

“So, we see this UK group coming to impart knowledge and build capacity of the teachers who are custodians of knowledge and trainers of the future leaders”.