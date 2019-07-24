Using Food To Check High Blood Pressure

Hypertension also known as high blood pressure (bp) is a major ailment that affects men and women especially from the ages of 35 and up. Unfortunately, its also becoming common among younger people due to obesity and diabetes.

Though many people use conventional drugs to lower their high bp, there are more reliable alternatives to control the ailment.

First, one must know that high bp can be a result of poor diet or lifestyle. In other words ones lifestyle through food and poor diet can make one susceptible to high bp and the tail end can be stroke or serious heart attack.

Food constitutes 60 per cent of causative factor of ill health according health experts. Good and healthy diet can be curative, while poor diet can be dangerous to health.

For optimum health, one is required to eat foods that can aid in combating ailments such as high bp.

The following foods are recommended for those plagued by high bp:

1. Spinach: Many people do hardly eat spinach because of its taste. But it has high folic acid that helps lower high blood pressure. Apart from that it has high protein and antioxidants that help lower blood pressure. One is advised to add spinach to stews, soups and salad.

2.Garlic: This super herb and spice has one of the highest medicinal virtues. Allicin in garlic helps clears the the arteries. The gas that garlic produces in the stomach help relaxes the arteries and lowers blood pressure.

Eating one garlic clove a day can significantly reduce your blood pressure within two weeks. You can make garlic powder by drying and blending some garlic and add them to your food. Nonetheless, make sure its fresh and don’t overcook too much.

3.Banana: Bananas have a high content of potassium, which is known to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke. Bananas are also low in sodium, which is important for people with high blood pressure.

Just one or two fingers of banana a day can provide a dose of potassium helping to reduce high bp.

4.Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect ones cells from damaging effects of free radicals. Tomatoes also contain nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and Vitamin, A, C and E that are good for overall health.

5.Potatoes: Potatoes are rich in potassium and also contain a blood pressure lowering compound called kukoamines. They also contain an assortment of minerals and vitamins. For best results, be sure to eat your potatoes cooked without frying or adding butter.

6. Carrot: Carrot is heart friendly and has lots of carotenes and vitamin A. Aside helping the eyes, carrot helps to clear the arteries.

7. Almonds: Nuts like almonds provide protein and healthy fats that are good for your health. The high amount of good protein in almonds and almond milk helps lower high blood pressure and fight against diabetes and cardiovascular disease.