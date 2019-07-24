Tribunal Reserves Judgement On Gov Bello’s Election

The election petition tribunal in Niger State yesterday reserved judgment in the petition filed by Umar Nasko of the PDP, challenging the return of Gov. Abubakar Bello as winner of the March governorship election in the state.

Our correspondent reports that Nasko, the PDP candidate in the March governorship election in the state, had dragged the APC candidate, Bello and his deputy Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal.

Nasko alleged that Bello and Ketso presented forged academic and birth certificates to INEC.

The tribunal adjourned after all parties adopted their final written addresses.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice John Igboji, said that a date for judgment in the matter would be communicated by the secretariat to all parties in the matter.

Counsel to Bello, MrOjonimiApeh, prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition based on the evidence before it.

“Exhibits D1 and D2 has laid to rest the question of whether or not the respondents submitted forged documents.

“By the totality of the evidence in this case, we urge the tribunal to dismiss this petition,” he added.

On his part, counsel to the APC, J.J Usman prayed the court to discountenance the petitioner’s final address on grounds that it exceeded 40 pages in violation of the 2011 court practice direction.