Tenant Drags FAAN To Court Over Missing N.9m Compensation

An operator of a restaurant/bar business at car wash centre of Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, Mr Effanga Offiong Inyang, has dragged his landlord, management of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to court over missing N950,000 and forceful eviction.

Effang had dragged his landlord to a Calabar High Court claiming that the said amount got missing when a senior staff to FAAN, Engr. Jesuorobo Osazee, stormed his business centre with some security personnel in company of 20 thugs and raided his restaurant on May 4, this year to eject him.

The problem started between Effanga and airport authority when on May 4, 2019, an official of Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, accompanied by the Divisional Police Officer DPO in charge of Margaret Ekpo International Airport Police Division, Supol David Ekong, in company of personnel of Nigeria Air Force of Special Mobility Force attached to same airport, stormed Effanga’s business centre which he operates in the area cut off electricity supply, water and raided the restaurant/ bar, pulling down the roof of the restaurant.

According to Effanga’s lawyer, Barrister Ayei Okpa of Kanu Agabi’s Chambers and Co. while narrating the incident to journalists in Calabar, stated that his client had no option than to seek redress with the court.

Ayei stated that his client raised an alarm that his operational cash of N950,000 which he kept in his premises to purchase drinks and other items for sale was missing after raid. Ayei stated that his client’s woes became aggravated when a concessionaire to the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Mr. George Charles Ekpo, sublet a shop which he rented at the cost of N45,000 per annum to Mr. Effanga and two others for N250,000. Ayei stated that two years later, Charles unilaterally increased the rent from N250,000 to N850,000 even when he remitted N45,000 to the airport authority.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar