RSU Gives Three Automatic Employment Slots To Persons With Disability

Authorities of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, have offered three automatic employment slots to physically challenged persons in the on going recruitment exercise of the institution.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd), made this known when physically challenged persons led by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Physically Challenged Matters, Hon Itekena Altraide paid him a visit at his office in Port Harcourt.

In a chat with our correspondent after the visit, Hon Altraide said: “We went to the Governing Council Chairman, Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd) on the need to apportion some automatic employment quota for persons living with disabilities.

“About 21 persons living with disabilities who applied for the ongoing university jobs forwarded photocopies of their credentials to my office. But only 18 came for verification exercise we conducted to ascertain those who are actually physically challenged.

“The university governing council chairman said he can give us three automatic employment slots but we pleaded with him to consider the five per cent employment quota as stipulated in the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 and increase the number for us.

“However, we are still grateful for the three automatic employment slots the school has agreed to give to us. We view it as a welcome development,” he said.