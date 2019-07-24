RSG Begins Enforcement Of Illegal Trading Ban, Today

A short respite came for many traders and artisans in Port Harcourt last Monday as the Rivers State Government has deferred the enforcement of the ban on illegal motor parks, roadside mechanics, and street trading and transactions billed to kick off on Monday to Wednesday (today).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Samuel Egumah, told newsmen in Port Harcourt the shift of date became necessary due to logistic reasons He assured that before the new date of enforcement, some vital issues would have been put in place.

The Tide reports that the Rivers State Government last month gave a one-month ultimatum to operators of roadside mechanic workshops, illegal motor parks, car dearlers and street traders to vacate the roads or face prosecution at the expiration of the deadline, which ended July 1, 2019.

After several appeals for extension of time by the affected persons, the state government extended the deadline to July 21, 2019, which ended on Sunday.

The Tide investigation revealed that a bill banning illegal motor parks, roadside mechanic workshops, street trading, among others have been presented to the Rivers State House of Assembly and had passed second reading.

Meanwhile, our correspondent who went round Port Harcourt yesterday reports that the level of compliance with the ban was not encouraging as most affected persons complained of non availability of alternative space to relocate.

Speaking to The Tide, a member of Drivers Welfare Association, Stanley Amadi, said “the enforcement may not work because pushing the thousands of vehicles on the road to Rumuokoro and Mile 3 motor parks may not be possible because the available space can not accommodate those number of vehicles”.

A roadside mechanic workshop operator, Kiran Uzo, said that the state should develop the land acquired for mechanic workshops and motor spare parts, not that parts of the land had been encroached upon by the landlord community.

He said that the Elekahia mechanic workshop centre had been taken over by flood, saying that they have no place to go than to surrender to awful will of fate.