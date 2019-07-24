Rotary Holds Free Treatment On Hepatitis B In PH

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Rotary International Club of Port Harcourt District 9141, Nigeria has organised a 3-day campaign during which it conducted free test and treatment of Hepatitis B in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 3-day event, which began at the Model Primary Health Centre (MPHC), Rumueme in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, ended today.

Speaking at the end of the campaign, the President, Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Adaure Odu, said that the campaign was organised to enlighten the people of the area on how to know their status on disease as well as access treatment.

Odu stated that the organisation offered free test and treatment of Hepatitis B, adding that health management was one area of focus of the organisation.

According to her, the campaign would help to eliminate the upsurge of sickness in the society and commended the people of the area for their massive turnout during the exercise.

Also speaking, the Director, Community Services of the Port Harcourt District, Rotarian Emmanuel Idoniboye, averred that the campaign has brought a sigh of relief to the beneficiaries.

He opined that the focus of the programme was for prevention, detection and treatment of Hepatitis B.

Idoniboye called on the people of the area to always avail themselves the opportunity of such events in future in order to be tested and treated for free to reduce the impact of the epidemic in the society.

Kiadum Edookor