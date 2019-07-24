Property worth millions of Naira was destroyed as fire razed a market on Kosoko Road, Berger bus stop, Ojodu area of Lagos State.
Our correspondent reports that several buildings in the market were destroyed as the fire razed on in the night.
Executive Director, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASTMA, Femi Oke-Osanyitolu said on arrival of LRT at the scene of the incident, the fire had already burnt down various shops containing clothing materials and other goods in the market.
He said the actual cause of the fire was not known.
“The actual loss would be determined upon conducting post-disaster enumeration after the fire had been put out.
“The operation is still ongoing, our responders at the scene include LASG Fire Service, NSCDC, NPF and LASEMA,” he said.
Property Worth Millions Of Naira Razed In Berger-Ojodu Market Fire
