Precious Owolabi: Lawan Reacts To Death Of Channels TV Reporter, DCP

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, expressed sadness over the death of Channels TV reporter, Precious Owolabi, in the violent clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, and security agents in Abuja on Monday.

Our correspondent reported yesterday that the clash between members of the IMN and Nigerian police left at least six people dead.

DCP Usman Musa and Channels Television reporter, Precious Owolabi, were among those who lost their lives.

Lawan, in a statement issued by Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, described the death of Owolabi, a serving NYSC member, as tragic.

He extended his condolences to the family of Owolabi, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He also commiserated with the family of Usman Umar and the Nigeria Police over the death of their son and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) during the incident.

He condemned the habitual resort to violence by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria under the guise of the exercise of their rights to freedom of association and expression.