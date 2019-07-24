Police Arrest 36 Armed Robbers, Kidnappers, Cultists In Kogi

Operatives of Operation “Puff Adder” have arrested 36 suspects for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari paraded the suspects at the Command’s headquarters yesterday in Lokoja.

He said the renewed commitment of the Police command to sustain the tempo of the fight against criminality in Kogi State and guarantee the protection of lives and property remains unequivocal and unwavering.

One Christopher Attah alongside his three-member gang, was said to have masterminded the killing of his master YahayaJibril and went away with the sum of N1.6 million.

According to the police, the four suspects, who killed late Jibril, are Abdul Abu, Abdu lwahab Ahmed, Suleiman Jibril and Christopher Attah.

Busari stressed that the four suspects have admitted to committing the crime.

Other suspects paraded by the command were arrested in different location of the state like Obajana, Ajaokuta, KabbaBunu and Lokoja.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested six students of Kogi State University for their alleged involvement in cultism.