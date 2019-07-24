Photos Of Miyetti Allah Vigilante Authentic-Ajulo

The General Secretary of Forward Buhari, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, says he did not leak the photographs of armed members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Ondo State which went viral on social media on Monday.

Ajulo told reporters that he had been part of the fact-finding mission put together to look into the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen following the murder of Mrs. FunkeOlakunri, daughter of Afenifere chieftain, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He said he had, indeed, accosted the herdsmen who were armed; but said he did not leak the photographs as was reported.

The former National Secretary of the Labour Party said the pictures were leaked by those who had scores to settle with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“Contrary to reports, I did not authorise anyone to use my photos with the Fulani Vigilante Group.

“I also did not use or publish the photos on social media.

“We need to be strategic and respect individual confidentiality.

“My intervention was strictly to find a lasting solution to the insecurity in the land. It should not be used to settle political scores.”