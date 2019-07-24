PHCCIMA, FRSC To Collaborate On Business, Road Safety

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have agreed to partner in business, safety, and general service provision.

The new Corps Commander of the State FRSC, Mr. David Mendeh, reached this consensus recently with the Chambers during a courtesy call on the President of PHCCIMA, Chief Nabil Saleh.

In his remark, the Corps Commander made known his intention to become a member of PHCCIMA to, among other things, enhance a mutually beneficial relationship between the Chambers and FRSC in business and road safety.

He used the opportunity to give a first-hand insight into some possible business aspects of the collaboration, especially as it relates to car licensing process.

On his part, the President of PHCCIMA, Saleh, welcomed the new FRSC boss in the State, noting that Rivers State was lucky to have him at the helm of affairs in the FRSC.

“Rivers people are happy to have an experienced professional vast in road safety, security, law, and, of course, business at the helm of FRSC in the State”, he said.

He assured the new FRSC boss of PHCCIMA’s willingness to work closely with FRSC to achieve a mutually beneficial objective.

“We’re aware of your intention to join the Chambers. That will be one of the best decisions, as the Chamber will expose you to building your capacity in business, networking, access to finance, foreign and local linkages, among other values, through your trade groups, one-stop-shop, and various PHCCIMA media outlets”, he said.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of gift to the visitor, and a tour of the PHCCIMA facility.