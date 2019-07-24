Party Stalwart Wants ONELGA Youth To Shun Cultism

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State Hon. Vincent Job, has called on the youth of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni to shun cultism and embrace the Amnesty programme of the chairman of the council, Hon Ifeanyi Odili.

Hon Job who is PDP Secretary, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni said that Onelga and the society would be a better place if youths channeled their energies to productive ventures rather than using same to destroy their communities.

According to him, youths are supposed to be leaders of tomorrow and should therefore lead the way for others to follow.

The PDP Secretary further said that the council chairman meant well for the area, and added that the Amnesty programme, including the setting up of the Onelga Security and Peace Advisory Council (OSPAC) has meant to restore total peace to the local government area.

Mr Job further lauded OSPAC for ensuring relative peace in the local government area.

He also commended Governor Wike for ensuring peaceful co-existence in the state.

Emmanuel Daniel