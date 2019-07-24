Osimhen, Chukwueze Target More Success With Nigeria

Rising Nigerian stars, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze are targeting more success with the Super Eagles after picking up bronze medals at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The duo featured in Nigeria’s U-17 World Cup win in 2015 and both appeared under Gernot Rohr at the AFCON, with Chukwueze particularly influential.

“When you pick up a medal in your first major tournament it is a positive sign of bigger things to come,” Chukwueze, who has played for his country at all levels, told Tidesports source.

“Not so many young players get the opportunity to be in the Nigeria squad and even get a chance to play.

“I know with our squad we are capable of winning this competition in the future, and I really want to be a part of that,” he said.

Osimhen made just a solitary appearance at the finals in Egypt, but will be one of the contenders to wear Nigeria’s number 9 jersey following the retirement of Odion Ighalo from international football.

“Words are not enough to describe this feeling. I’m quite overwhelmed. We wanted the trophy, but this bronze medal is a sign that the future is bright and we are looking forward to it,” he told Tidesports source.

“I was looking forward to playing for my country, it’s a great feeling for me and my family. I thank the coach for the opportunity and I want to build on this,’’he said.