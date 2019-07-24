Ogu Monarch Peace Cup Kicks Off

It was exciting and thrilling as the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, HRM Nicholas D.I Nimenibo, Loko IX, Peace Football Cup Competition kicked off last Saturday with the five major Groups of Houses and Torukongo Communities participating.

The ceremony took place at the Ogu Mini Stadium (St. Martins School Field), Ogu, with an opening match between Loko Group of Houses and Torukongo Communities which ended 1 – 1 at regulation time.

Ose Crownwell of Loko Group of Houses scored the first goal in the 22nd minute of the game while Lucky Dike equalized for Torukongo in the second half of the match. Both teams exhibited skilled football and missed scoring chances until the final blast of the referee, Samuel Akpana’s final whistle at full time.

Speaking with Tidesports after the encounter, the sponsor and Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, HRM Nimenibo, Loko IX said the competition was to encourage the youths to maintain the existing peace in the community as well as engage them positively rather than indulging in social vices that are inimical to the society.

The King opined that there are budding talents abound in the kingdom and moreso, football had become a source of livelihood for many families.

The first class Ogu monarch who enjoined the players to be disciplined and play the game in the spirit of good sportsmanship charged them to showcase their talents as the best player, best behaved team and the highest goal scorer will be given awards at the grand finale.

The king also disclosed that the winner of the competition, the runners-up and the third place team will cart home mouth watering prices, promising that it will be an annual event.

The five major Groups of Houses participating in the competition include Loko Group of Houses, Kuru Kuru Group, Omodara Group, Offiomani Group, Ama Group of Houses and Torukongo Communities.

The closing ceremony has been fixed for Sunday 28