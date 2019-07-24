‘No Federal, State, NDDC Project In Bayelsa Oil Community’

The General Chairman, Egbemo-Angalabiri community, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, Mr Simon Ebikebina, has cried out that there was no single federal, state government and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), project in the oil-rich community.

Ebikebina, who spoke to newsmen, yesterday, said: “I tell you the fact; we are like an abandoned people. There is no state government project in Egbemo-Angalabiri domain; there is no federal or NDDC project and no state governor has ever visited this oil-rich domain, except Governor Seriake Dickson during his second term campaign.

“We should be given the needed attention, as we lack basic necessities for human habitation. We heard that Seriake Dickson is a listening governor, so we are appealing that he should intervene and let us table the issues raised here, because we do not want our grievances to be misconstrued. We want Governor Dickson to call a meeting, where both parties can iron out issues.”

According to him, the community plays host to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), which started operations in the community in the early 1960s and late 1970s, respectively, and Saipem, handling a major project for Shell for the past five years.