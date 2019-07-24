Rangers Internationals and former Abia Warriors striker, Godwin Zaki has successfully secured a loan move to CAF Confederation campaigners, Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna.
The management of the Ikhon Allah Boys are looking to bolster their squad ahead of thief first leg match against Santoba FC of Conakry next month.
Tornadoes believed the Godwin Zaki can also help the Club to return to the Nigeria professional football league next season, after their relegation to the lower division following their abysmal performance.
However, it’s unclear if the forward will be available for the Club’s Aiteo Cup final against Kano Pillars at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna next week.
Niger Tornadoes Snap Zaki On Loan
