NGO Decries Abuse Of Blood Tonic

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA), has expressed worry over the abuse of a popular blood tonic by youths, saying it is a dangerous development.

President of the group, Dr Hope Abraham, said in Abuja, yesterday, that the youths had dropped the abuse of Benylin with codeine for a popular blood tonic.

He said the development was discovered by members of the organisation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that efforts had begun to check the trend.

“This is the new way of intoxication for the youths after the ban of Benylin with codeine.

“It was one of our members who got this information while interviewing a pharmacist during a sensitisation to drug abuse held recently in the territory.

“The pharmacist said that the youth had moved from taking Benylin with codeine to the blood tonic.

“The pharmacist also confirmed that in a space of two hours, she could sell five bottles of the tonic, and more sometimes, to these youths.

“He added that the youths would tear the pack right in front of the pharmacy and start gulping it down,” Abraham said. He disclosed that out of curiosity, he had to check the ingredients of the tonic written on the pack, adding that he was shocked to discover that the blood tonic contained 13.5 percent ethanol.

“I am surprised that some persons have found the blood tonic as an interesting substance to get intoxicated on,” Abraham said.

He, therefore, urged National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to address the new trend, saying that there should be a way to remove ethanol completely from the blood tonic.

Abraham advised the agency to interface with the manufacturer of the tonic to ensure that the ethanol content was removed, saying that such move would help to lessen the menace of abuse of the drug.