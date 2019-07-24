Motorists Protest Insecurity Along Elele-Omoku Road

Commercial drivers plying Elele-Omudioga-Omoku route, in collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have staged a peaceful protest over last week’s killing of a driver and some passengers by suspected bandits.

A commercial driver and undisclosed number of passengers were reportedly killed along Elele-Omoku Road by suspected kidnappers.

The Tide reports that the Executive Chairman, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council, Hon Victor Odili, had warned motorists plying the route, also known as “Ikiri” road, to keep off the road for the meantime, due to insecurity and incessant attacks on motorists and commuters pending when security would improve in the area.

Speaking to The Tide, a commercial driver, Joshua Bikonna, said that the motorists staged a peaceful protest to draw government’s attention on the level of insecurity along the route.

He lamented that several robbery attacks, kidnapping and killing of drivers and passengers had taken place along the route.

A member of NURTW, who chose to speak on condition of anonymity, said the union collaborated with the drivers to stage a protest as a mark of solidarity to support their grievances over the incessant criminal activities unleashed on members of the union and commuters by armed bandits.

According to him, the protest was to alert the state government on the level of insecurity along that route, urging the state government and security agencies in the state to nip the security challenges in the bud.

A commuter, James Chukuladi, who hails from Omoku, lamented that the Elele-Omoku road had become a death trap to road users and called on the security agencies to rise up to the occasion.