Moroccan Federation Eyes Rohr

Football Federation is reportedly monitoring the contract situation of Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr with the Nigerian football Federation.

It was reported that the Moroccans are interested in hiring the Franco-German as the replacement for Haverd Renard who resigned from his position on Sunday , should Nigeria go ahead to terminate the tactician’s contract.

Tidesports source gathered that Rohr is one of the most sorted after coaches on the continent , with reports making round that interested countries have made contact with the Nigerian FA on his availability.

The 66 year old manager has come under heavy criticisms in the Nigerian media, following the Super Eagles third place finish at the just concluded 2019 African Cup of Nations.

However, the President of Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick previously maintained that the coach will not be sacked and revealed he will attend a refresher course in Germany, but it is unclear if the Federation still maintains the same position, after Pinnick snubbed him during the 2019 Afcon third place medal presentation.

It is understood that Rohr wants to honour his contract , but he will consider his future if the Nigerian FA wants a change and it is believed that the former Burkina Faso coach, will smile home with $1million compensation should he get fired by the Nigerian FA.