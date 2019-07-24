Minors’ Defilement: Court Remands Suspect

A Plateau High Court yesterday ordered that an applicant, Mike Umufia, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly raping four minors, pending bail application.

Justice Christine Dabup, gave the order after Umufia’s counsel, Mr T.K. Fwang’an, told the court that he filed an application for bail.

But Justice Dabup, refused to grant the prayers of the defence counsel, saying:’ the court is not ready for the bail application now, but we shall adjourn this case.”

“Our next sitting will be in the Chambers considering the applicants being minors.

” I hereby order that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending our next sitting,” the Judge ordered.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 8 for hearing of the case in chamber.

The Tide reports that when the charges were read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The Tide reports that the absence of an Urhobo interpreter on July 12 had stalled his plea taking, when the accused was first arraigned by the Plateau State Ministry of Justice over the alleged defilement of four minors.

Mr Gideon Azi, the Prosecution Counsel, told the court that since the suspect had pleaded not guilty to the charges labeled against him, he would need some days to prepare his witnesses to come forward and give their testimonies.

“My Lord, since the accused has pleaded not guilty to the offences as charged, we shall be asking for a a short adjournment to enable us prepare our witnesses to come over and testify before this honourable court.

“We have a total of 11 witnesses to take if our application is granted, ” Azi pleaded.

“My Lord, we have an application for bail of the accused, who has just pleaded not guilty of the charges labeled against him.

“We are ready to move it with the permission of your Lordship my,” he pleaded.

The prosecuting Counsel alleged that the suspect had lured the kids into his room and had canal knowledge of them thereby committed defilement, illicit sexual act and rape contrary to sections 208, 249, 207 and 257 of the Penal Code.

According to him, the offences was committed between October 2018 and May 2019 at Rukuba Road Quarters within Jos Metropolis.