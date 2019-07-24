Ministers: Women Kick As Only Seven Females Make Buhari’s List

Some women’s rights advocates have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to fulfill his promise of 35 per cent female representation on his list of ministerial nominees.

The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, during the 2019 election campaigns, had promised 35 per cent participation of women in the Federal cabinet.

Buhari’s campaign organisation, in a document titled ‘Next Level Roadmap,’ had said, “To achieve 35 per cent in female appointments, more youth appointment on boards, special mentoring programme in governance with young graduates working with ministers and other senior government appointees.”

However, out of 43 nominees for ministerial positions, there are only seven women on the list.

They are: Sharon Ikeazor, Zainab Ahmed, GbemisolaSaraki, RamatuTijjani-Aliyu, Sadiya Farouk, Mariam Katagun and Pauline Tallen.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Women Trust Fund, MufuliatFijabi, in an interview with our Correspondent, expressed disappointment over the number of women on the list.

Fijabi stated that it was preferable to have had at least 35 per cent representation of women.

She said, “So far, we’ve seen a few names of women on the list and we’re not very happy, because the number of women is not what we expected from the President.

“We would have preferred a situation whereby at least 35 per cent of the list is made up of women.

“We like the fact that he still considered women, but we are not happy with the number. So, we hope that there will still be room for him to ensure that we have a minimum of 35 per cent.