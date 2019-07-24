MAN Wants FG To Tackle Steel Industry Challenges

The Basic Metal, Iron, Steel and Fabricated Metal Products Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to address challenges impeding development of the industry.

The immediate past Chairman of the Group, Mr Oluyinka Kufile gave the advice yesterday at its 2019 Annual General Meeting in Lagos. The theme of the programme was: “Reviving The Ajaokuta Steel Complex and Aluminum Smelters Company of Nigeria (ALSCON): Priority for Developing the Mental Industry in Nigeria.”

Kufile said that the dearth of raw materials and policy misalignment were some of the factors which had pushed the mines, steel and aluminum industry in Nigeria into comatose.

He also listed lack of legal and regulatory framework, poor infrastructure, policy inconsistency and lack of skilled manpower as other challenges hindering the growth of the industry.

Kufile stressed the need for the Federal Government to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and Aluminum Smelters Compy of Nigeria (ALSCON) to jump start development of the steel industry.

Commending the efforts of government in the areas of providing enablers and other measures at boosting industrial growth and development, Kufile urged government to formulate policies aimed at revamping the steel industry.

“In the mid 1970s, Nigeria Government embarked on the journey of building a strong iron and steel industry with the quest to fast-track industrialisation by establishing the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Aladja Steel Complex, Itakpe, Iron Ore Mining sites and other rolling Mills.

“Unfortunately, the set objectives of establishing these core industries are yet to be achieved as the facilities operated haphazardly for only a few years, and had since been abandoned,” he said.

Also, Director, Steel and Non-ferrous Metal, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Ime Ekrikpo assured the manufacturers of the government’s commitment toward reviving the mines and steel industry in Nigeria.