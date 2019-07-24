Man Docked For Raping Eight-Year-Old Girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna, yesterday, ordered that a 51-year-old electrician, Kasimu Abdul, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-girl, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice. Magistrate Hajara Dauda, who did not take the plea of Abdul, ordered the police to send back the case file to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Because of the sensitivity of the case, it is difficult to grant bail. The case file should be duplicated and sent to the Office of the DPP for advice,” she said.

Dauda then adjourned the case until August 7, for mention. The Police prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 3, at Layin Pompo Kaduna State.

Baba alleged that on the same date at about midnight, Abdul lured the eight-year-old into his room while on an errand by her mother. He said the offence violated the provisions of Section 709 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.