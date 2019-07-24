Lawmaker Harps On Community Leaders’ Synergy

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Michael Chinda has urged leaders of Choba community to work together so as to resolve the crisis ravaging the area.

Chinda spoke against the backdrop of the brutal killing of two prominent sons of Choba community in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area by some yet to be identified gunmen over a week ago.

He appealed to stakeholders to use internal means of resolving the crisis rocking the community rather than waiting for the state government to set up a panel of inquiry to look into the issue.

“Choba has been known as a haven of peace and hospitality, and that encouraged the federal government to site the University of Port Harcourt there”, he said, describing it.

As a peaceful community that has hosted national and international events, adding that the gruesome killings of the two prominent sons of the area is worrisome.

“Choba has hosted national and international events, including the university and a host of multinational companies. I am surprised because what has happened calls for concern,” he said

While calling on the police to step up their game in responding to distress calls in order to save lives, Chinda wondered why such high profile crimes occur even when there are two Police Division offices nearby.

“There is a divisional Police office in Choba and there is Divisional Police office in Rumuolumeni. So I don’t know why there should be no quick response to distress calls. I expect the police to step up their game and face the challenges,” the lawmaker stated.

Dennis Naku