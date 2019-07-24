Group Denies Plot Against Umahi’s Successor

The Onu Political Organisation (TOPO), says Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology, has no relationship with a group allegedly plotting to prevent Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from picking his successor for 2023.

The group which shares political ideals with Onu denied involvement of the former minister at a press conference held in Abakaliki, yesterday.

The group was reacting to social media report that named Onu, now a ministerial nominee, to be among the members dubbed ‘Abuja’ group plotting to thwart alleged plan by Umahi to install his successor in 2023.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Egwu Chima, who spoke on behalf of the organisation, said that the Ogbonnaya Onu, mentioned as one of the attendees, at the meeting was not the former minister.

The group said that the alleged resurgence of Abuja group and the meeting allegedly held in Abuja and Enugu by the group was purely a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi chapter affairs.

TOPO further noted that Onu as a well known politician and one of the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and South-East leader of the party was not and could not associate himself with the said group.

“We wish to clarify for the consumption of the general public that the name Ogbonnaya Onu mentioned among those allegedly forming a political group in Ebonyi to counter the governor ahead of 2023 is not Dr Onu, the world knows.

“Our Onu is his Excellency, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former governor of old Abia, former national chairman of the All Nigerians Peoples Party (ANPP) and one of the triangular forces that formed the APC.

“He stands on his own merit and separate from the said gang-up which is purely a PDP affair, so, he is in no way involved.

“But, one thing is clear and that is prevalent in every part of the world, that there is multiplicity of coincidences of names that are the same which have to do with the people’s culture and naming patterns.

“It happens everywhere. It happens in Yoruba, in Hausa, Efik, Igbo and in every part of the country, where you can see a man bearing Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, and another person elswhere bearing the same Umaru Shinkafi.

Chima, former Commissioner for Information and Orientation and also Commissioner of Inter Party Affairs in Ebonyi, said that emergence of the next governor of Ebonyi would hold everyone spellbound.

He said that God would be the ultimate decider.