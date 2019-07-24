FRSC To Enforce Number Plates On Motorcycles, Tricycles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has vowed to enforce number plates on motorcycles and tricycles after August 1 deadline.

The corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, stated this in Abuja, last Monday.

The Tide recalls that the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, had on June 20, directed a nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates with effect from August 1.

He had explained that insistence on the number plate by such category of vehicles was due to the difficulty encountered in identifying them when used to commit traffic and criminal offences.

“This development has become imperative following the corps’ renewed commitment to ensuring security of lives and property of citizens by controlling and reducing the rate of crime.

“Motorcycles and tricycles without number plates are believed not to be captured in the National Vehicle database hence, in the event of a crash or crime, cannot be traced,” he said.

Kazeem said that at operational front, the Corps Marshal had directed all commanding officers of formations to begin consultation with motorcycle and tricycle unions and associations on the smooth implementation of the process.

“As I speak to you, almost all commands have complied with that directive.

“One of the modalities on ground which is very key and cardinal to the clampdown is public sensitisation and awareness campaigns on the imperatives of number plates.

“The corps has since commenced sensitisation of the targeted public through the media, rallies, advocacy visits among others,” he said.

He also explained that the exercise was a national project geared towards enriching the national information infrastructure of the country.

“It is not just an FRSC project but a Nigerian project, hence the need for collaborative efforts by all stakeholders, including security agencies and other governmental and non-governmental actors.

“We are very keen on carrying everybody along, including passengers and road users, who might be affected directly or indirectly by tricycles and motorcycles operating without any means of identification,” Kazeem said.