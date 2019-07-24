Expert Blames Poor Leadership For Manufacturing Sector’s Woes

An Expert in the manufacturing and power sector, Engr Reginald Ike Odiah has attributed the setbacks in the manufacturing industry to the poor management and leadership of the country.

Engr Odiah who is the chairman/managing director, Bennett Industries Ltd, made this known while presenting a public lecture during the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Rivers/Bayelsa states branch in Port Harcourt recently..

The guest speakers said the theme “Redeeming our economic potentials through manufacturing” was timely especially in the situation faced by the Nigerian manufacturers which was responsible for their poor contribution to Gross Domestic Products (GDP)

“Would Bank has rated us as a mixed economy with abundant natural resources but the problem of the country is management” he said, adding the need for the government to implement the industrial strategy and policy plan.

Engr Odiah who is also the chairman strategic Think Tank Group (STTG) of MAN Ikeja branch, said the challenges of manufacturers ranged from poor infrastructural facilities, to the high cost of raw materials which most times were imported.

He noted that investors consider doing business in other countries more progressive than Nigeria due to poor policy implementation, adding that manufacturers play very important roles in a nation’s development.

The only way forward according to him has to do with the achievement of complete tax harmonisation, improved access to ports good roads and access to government’s agencies certification and funding, stating “inflation is running on double digits which is not fair on the manufacturing industry.

‘‘The present interests rate is not for manufacturers and the only way forward is the institution of the right leadership that has the capacity to understand national problems and how to solve them..

‘’We need pragmatic and honest leaders that would ensure that manufacturing sector takes a drivers seat in the area of creating employment in the country.’’

He warned that the government should not end in making policies without ensuring the workability of these policies, adding that other countries that know and understand the importance of the manufacturing industry provides the enabling environment that boost the sector which automatically develops and grow their economy.

Lilian Peters