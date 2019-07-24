Ex-International Wants Home -Based Players In S’Eagles

Former Super Eagles player and ex-international, Edema Fuludu has called on the coaches of the national team, the Super Eagles, to help grow the quality of the league by integrating players from the local league to be part of the national team.

Only goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Katsina United made it to the just concluded AFCON in Egypt, something Fuludu is not happy about.

Speaking with brila.net, Fuludu also added that players in the league should be encouraged by inviting them to the national team while believing that if they are given opportunities like their foreign-based counterparts, they will get better as they are only raw talents in the NPFL.

“I’ve always been an advocate of our home-based players being part of the national team and that we should always include some of our home-based players in order to give a sense of belonging to our league to help it develop”.

“I believe that a country’s quality of football should be determined by the league they play and so we should try and encourage most of these players playing in our league”.

“It should not be top shot quality but given opportunities like they do abroad, with top facilities, they will get better because we are raw talents here”.