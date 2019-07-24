Ex-Council Boss Faults Buhari’s Security Policies

Former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro, Sir Boma Brown has picked holes in the security policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, saying they have weakened the confidence of the citizens in governance.

Sir, Brown in a chat with The Tide said Buhari has since assuming office displayed inability to address the rising spate of killings orchestrated by herdsmen and Boko Haram.

“I agree that security is everybody’s business but with the information available to government, and had this administration been sincere, within six months they would have tackled the situation to the barest minimum, Brown remarked.

“For security to work well our agencies must be proactive ,” he said, adding that one area the nation has failed to address is in the area of intelligence.

Brown, who is an expert in security matters stated that the divisive nature of the country has further weakened the security apparatus of the nation.

He gave support to the recent call by former President Obasanjo to overhaul the security apparatus of the nation and the need to convoke a national conference on security.

In addition to that, he urged President Buhari to also finetune his economic policies, explaining that the rising insecurity can be as a result of poor economy and lack of jobs.

“As far as I’m concerned, one way to assess the performance of any president is to look at the cost of goods in the market. And what we hear these days is that people are being sacked, companies are shutting down and prices of goods are rising everyday, “ Brown stated.

Once the economy is improved upon, Brown said, insecurity will also go down since the two are linked indirectly.

In Rivers State, he implored the opposition to join hands with the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to improve on governance rather than condemning all policies of the administration.