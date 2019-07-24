Ex-A-G Wants CRSHA To Check Gov’s Excesses

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the2019 governorship election in Cross River State, Barrister Eyo Ekpo, has blamed the state House of Assembly for not initiating impeachment processes against Governor Ben Ayade, saying that the governor has

committed a lot of impeachable offences.

Speaking recently in Calabar, the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under Mr Donald Duke, said it was unfortunate that members of the House of Assembly were turning a blind eye to the excesses of the governor, while allowing the state to drift.

Ekpo listed the governor’s offences as including, but not limited to, having four budgets without implementing any one, spending money without accounting for it, running government in secrecy, and calling his brother “co-governor” which has given the brother more influence in government than the elected deputy governor, a name that has no place in the constitution of the country.

“Look, we have had four budgets and he has not implemented any of them; he has been spending money without accounting, without publicly accounting for it. Look at how he has been running government, he calls his brother co-governor; his brother has more influence in government than the deputy governor; all these are impeachable offences,” Ekpo said.

Unfortunately, he lamented; “Nobody in the House will make a move to impeach him. Ayade will not and cannot be impeached even if he goes to Watt market and behead a man in the afternoon.”

The governor has been vilified recently by prominent persons in the state over his absence from the state despite the communal crisis and cult war which has so far claimed more than twenty lives in the last two weeks.

Other offences of the governor include secret acquisition of 9,000 hectares of land across the three senatorial districts which the House of Assembly has halted and the inability of the governor to pay all workers in the state despite the fact that he got over seven billion naira from the federal government, among other allegations.

But Ekpo was full of regret that the House of Assembly has been finding it difficult in checkmating the excesses of the governor, not to talk of initiating any impeachment processes, “at least to caution him.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar