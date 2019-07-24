Eight Died In Enugu Underground Water Tank, Police Confirm

The Enugu State Police Command has said that eight persons have been confirmed dead in an underground water safety tank.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, yesterday, a copy of which was made available to newsmen.

Amaraizu said the incident occurred at a building site located at Igogoro in Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state, last Monday.

According to him, “A yet-to-be-identified worker in the site had on that fateful day gone to evacuate water from the said tank but in the process got trapped inside it.

“After waiting for the victim to come out and he didn’t, other victims started going into the said tank to offer help but were also trapped inside and became unconscious”, he explained.