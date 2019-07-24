DPR Seals 13 Petrol Stations In A’ Ibom For Under-Dispensing Product

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in Akwa Ibom State says it has sealed about 13 petrol stations over non-renewal of their licenses and under-dispensing of petroleum products in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The Controller of Operations, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, gave the figure at the end of surveillance of filling stations in Eket yesterday.

He said that one out of the 13 petrol stations was operating illegally and does not have DPR operating license in the state.

“I will take under-dispensing of petroleum product very seriously because people should have what is equivalent to the product they buy,” he said.

Kingsley-Sunday noted that the department was on nationwide actions to ensure that the oil downstream facilities and gas facilities adhere to guidelines, standard and regulations.

He said that the department would also check gas refilling plant, and gas depot to ensure that they are operating to set standard, safety wise and environmental compliance.

The DPR Operation’s Controller further said the department was also carrying out surveillance for housekeeping to ensure that the facilities are up to standard.

He warned petroleum marketers to desist from selling products with DPR seals, saying that anyone caught would be made to pay a fine of N2 million.

“The Department wants to give the public hope and assurance that the stations that pass through that rigorous test, their product will be safe and their facilities will be safe for them to go and transact their dispensing businesses,” he said.