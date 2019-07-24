Crime Upsurge: Lawyer Tasks Security Agencies On Improved Surveillance

A Port Harcourt based lawyer, Mr Ebdurance Akpelu has called for better surveillance by law enforcement agencies to check the rise in crimes across Rivers State.

Mr Akpelu, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday expressed regrets on the spate of crime in the state.

He remarked that law-abiding citizens of the state ought to go about their normal businesses without harassment, intimidation and molestation from hoodlums.

The Port Harcourt lawyer noted that cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping were common in both rural and urban centres in the state.

He stated that despite the prevalence of these crimes, the law enforcement agents were still at a loss on how to bring culprits to book.

Mr Akpelu said the inability of the police to prosecute culprits had made those crimes to gain grounds.

He pointed out that some criminal minded law enforcement agents aided and abetted crimes and worsened the ugly scenario.

Mr Akpelu said so many rural dwellers had fled their homes in the wake of simmering cult clashes between rival gangs.

He said such horrible situation should not be allowed to continue.

He all urged all to join hands to make the state a peaceful one.

Chidi Enyie