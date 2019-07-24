Court Remands Businessman For Trafficking Cannabis

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that a businessman, Elisha Opara, who allegedly trafficked 21.2kg of Cannabis sativa be remanded in prison, pending hearing in bail application.

Opara is charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with three counts of conspiracy, unlawful possession of the narcotics and using his house for storage of illegal drugs.

He pleased not guilty to the charge.

After his plea before the vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, the prosecutor, Mr Ibrahim Abu prayed the court for a trial date.

But defence counsel, Mrs Vivian Ekwegh informed the court that she had filed a bail application on behalf of the defendant, and had served same on prosecution.

The prosecutor confirmed service and also told the court that a counter affidavit, opposing the bail application had also being filed.

Consequently, Justice Oweibo adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody pending bail.

According to the charge, the defendant was alleged to have stored 21.2kg of hemp, and also allowed his house to be used by one Ifeanyi, now at large, to also store 36.1 kg of the same narcotics.

The offences contravenes the provisions of sections 12 and 19 of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.