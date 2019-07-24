Coordinator Seeks Increased Police Patrol In Rivers Community

The Rivers State Coordinator of the United Community Development Committee, Mr John Onwubualili, has urged the Okehi Division of the Nigeria Police to ensure regular patrol of Umuechem community to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area.

Mr Onwubualili who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt while reacting to recent crisis in Umuechem community also called on the people to sheathe their swords in the interest of peace and development of the community.

According to him, the only way the community can reciprocate the good gesture of Governor Wike who is embarking on project in the area is by remaining peaceful.

Etche Local Government Area has been in peace, we are aware that Governor Wike has promised to embark on projects in the most peaceful local government area, so Umuechem should not be an issue and Etche LGA”, he said.

The state CDC coordinator stressed the need for the chairman community development committee, (CDC) Umuechem, the chiefs youths and elders to suspend further action as the United Community Development Committee (UCDC) would wade into the matter with a view to ensuring an amicable resolution of the crisis.

Also speaking, the chairman Community Development Committee (CDC), Umuechem, Engr. Nwuiraegbu Godson said that the committee would work with the security agencies to check further breakdown of law and order in the area.

Engr. Godson also commended the Divisional Police Office (DPO) Okehi for his quick intervention in the crisis.